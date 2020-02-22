The 17 best Brian De Palma movies, ordered from worst to best

Share it:

During much of his brand new career, Brian De Palma was always seen by a large part of critics and audiences, as a substitute for Alfred Hitchcock without more interest than his maddening atmospheres and the intrigue, often "forced", of his most charismatic feature films . Fortunately, it has rained a lot since then, and it is difficult to find someone who still doubts that we are facing one of the great storytellers of the great revolutionary Hollywood.

Brian's world

Restless third son of orthopedic surgeon and housewife, Brian De Palma was born in 1940 and grows up in the shadow of his brothers' scientific talent, although in that family of geniuses he would also have something to say. The young De Palma stood out winning the National Science Fair Competition twice with its broad domains of science and technology, knowledge used for the construction of computers.

Voyeur by nature from his younger years, came to follow his father when he suspected that he was living an adventure with one of his nurses, reflections of his life that are seen very often in his cinema and that in this case reflected in 'Dressed to kill'.

Palma has been the most underrated of the filmmakers of his generation, charge so attached to his name as much as the "copion" of Hitchcock. It doesn't matter how many retrospectives he has had, or how many defenses Pauline Kael and Roger Ebert have made, because Brian De Palma's cinema seems like he hasn't finished taking it seriously in 2020. Now that the nice 'Domino' comes to our screens, no there is a better time to recover the best films of this gifted film master for the image. Especially for the split image.

17. Mission to Mars

You have to be a little crazy to belittle this endearing booklet that has so much of the current space cinema that it seems incredible that 20 years have passed. All the good things about 'Gravity' or 'Interstellar' coming face to face with the failed 'Mars' of the good by Ridley Scott while recalling untouchable works that no one would dare to face. Although they had a sequel. The only science fiction movie Brian De Palma deserves to appear here.

16. The untouchables of Eliot Ness

What things does De Palma have, what when he gets with his epic, with his 'Lawrence of Arabia' or his Zhivago personal, get images to remember, elegance and a high cast with fabulous interpretations … and a feeling of emptiness that weighs as much as everything good. It is a formally excellent, very careful and exciting film where Morricone signs one of the most exciting scores that are remembered, but it is also a movie where everything goes too fast, and if you stop to think for a moment, we do not get to know any of the characters.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The untouchables of Eliot Ness'.

15. Iron hearts

A film about how monsters (from America) amplify their latent monstrosity. De Palma seems to shed light on nationalism, authority and superiority. A moral battle in the middle of a much bigger war. A cry for help with a camera that runs through the jungle from top to bottom literally.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Hearts of iron'.

14. Redacted

Update of his film about Vietnam, De Palma arrives here through internet videos and web pages, managing to transfer that information only to our terrified eyes with great plasticity. 'Redacted' is an intelligent proposal that has always been viewed with suspicion because probably what it shows us hurts as much as not understanding it. To rediscover immediately. And watch out for the final credits.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Redacted'.

13. Sisters

The beginning of the legend. De Palma leaves behind more than a decade of artisteo and personal discovery to offer his first truly groundbreaking title. 'Sisters' is one of the ones we like, of the hysterics of a director who played in a league similar to that of David Cronenberg, only in fun.

Hopefully a second part with the detective in Canada.

12. Snake Eyes

If I mentioned the "hysteria" of 'Sisters' before, what can I say about this uppercase hyperbole that has an added value: Nicolas Cage. And, if you have to commit madness in the form of an unimaginable sequence plane, even if it is a bit of a lie, put the star of 'With Air' in front of the camera. We get tired of differentiating the shape of the fund, but in these cases, what else will the fund give.

11. The price of power

The most popular movie of its director is by far the best, but it is an extraordinary job that seems necessary to understand the greatness of the teacher. A movie like this 'Scarface' would be the peak of any filmmaker's career. For De Palma, this USA apocalypse written by Oliver Stone and sonorized to the rhythm of Giorgio Moroder is just the spiritual prequel to an even better movie.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The price of power'.

10. Dressed to kill

The classic "foreign successes remastered by De Palma" remains one of the first films that come to the head of the fans every time they talk about the teacher. As often happens with his cinema, here are several movies within the same movie, and at least two of them are masterpieces. Although it may seem crazy, we may be facing the most autobiographical film of this mad genius.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Dressed to kill'.

9. The Fury

Probably one of the most underrated tops of the most underrated top filmmaker. If someone presented a movie like this today, they would be immediately worshiped. Oh, one moment, has anyone said Joe Begos's 'Mental Power'? The best movie ever shot about the X-Men John Cassavettes's head flew as the Safdie brothers could not do. Pure magic.

8. Carrie

More telekinesis, it's war! Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie tore our souls in a very sad and scary movie that adapted the first novel by Stephen King and that, perhaps, was the tool that put a novelist who started to publish classics for all tastes. Cruel and fearsome, it is one of the great love letters to the genre of all time. Unrepeatable, you just have to see his remake.

7. Trapped by his past (Carlito's Way)

According to De Palma himself, his best film. I will not doubt that claim, because the film is extraordinary. Perhaps the last "great" movie directed by De Palma. Perhaps the last great (without quotes) interpretation of Al Pacino. The old fox and teacher's apprentice, David Koepp, puts the sad letters and De Palma the most elegant camera of his career. A milestone of melancholy and bad decisions. A masterpiece.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Trapped by his past'.

6. Double body

It is impossible to award the title of "more bizarre film by Brian De Palma"to a single film, but 'Double body' enters fully between the privileged positions of the category. A pringado is abducted by a UFO and stays to live there because his self-esteem rises to infinity.

Then he goes for a walk through Preciados Galleries and have sex with women in the street. Finishing in movie was the logical step: he was a shitty actor.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Double body'.

5. Femme Fatale

In life there are two kinds of people: those who surrendered to a movie like 'Femme Fatale' and those who did not understand anything. Seriously, we are facing the advanced encyclopedia of Palma collected in a single volume, where the director has fun moving all his pawns as he pleases with the largest of his schizophrenias as a board. A triple mortal of impeccable bill.

4. On behalf of Cain

Maybe it's me, but the slogan of a movie was never so successful. East asphyxiating thriller of pure terror It's another undisputed personal favorite. Has it all. EVERYTHING. It is tacky, perverted, funny, twisted, insane, degenerate, depraved, De Palma. It is time for the world to rediscover it.

3. Mission: Impossible

At the end of the 90s the action cinema began to die. The body was beautiful, but it was a body after all.

There would still be a few bullets in the bedroom ('Face to face' would come a year later), but what he did not do was create a super team with screenwriters, special effects and director of first divisions of leagues very different from the service of the star with the clearest ideas in the history of mass cinema.

'Mission Impossible' is the cinematographic resistance in the war of the technological advance in the cinema, a handmade piece full of frames of other genres that the years do not pass and that, having more than 20 years, can continue to fulfill the promise of "you have not seen anything like it".

2. The ghost of Paradise

As much as you see it annually, it is still infinitely scary and, above all, very very sad. Despite the Juicy Fruits and the best song ever to start a movie, this pact with the devil about creativity and pop is pure, free, unforgettable cinema. Unrepeatable

Criticism in Espinof: 'The ghost of paradise'.

1. Blow Out (Impact)

Like 'Femme Fatale', another De Palma manual illustrated in the form of a masterpiece.

Cinema within cinema in orta fictional reality within the cinema, shot with the mastery of its moment of fullness and maximum freedom, where the director has a practical example of each of his inexhaustible resources of authorship supported by a photograph and a soundtrack of scandal.

A huge thriller where all the needles are at maximum. Michelangelo Antoqué?