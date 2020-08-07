the 15 most epic music in the Netflix series

Share it:

Like many productions too for The Umbrella Academy the difference is the soundtrack, an element often overlooked, but without which even the best film or TV series would lose much of its value. So here it is the 15 songs that we couldn't help but dance or sing along with the protagonists.

The ranking, which you will find below sorted from position 1 to 15, was drawn up taking into account the songs used both in the first and in the second season of the Netflix series:

"I Think We’re Alone Now," Tiffany (1×01) "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," Backstreet Boys (2×07) "Run Boy Run," Woodkid (1×02) "I Was Made for Lovin 'You," KISS (2×04) "Major Tom – Coming Home," Peter Schilling (2×05) "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)," They Might Be Giants (1×01) "Right Back Where We Started," Maxine Nightingale (2×01) "Twistin 'the Night Away," Sam Cooke (2×05) "Dancing In the Moonlight" (2001 Remix), Toploader (1×06) "Saturday Night," Bay City Rollers (1×10) "Sinnerman," Nina Simone (1×03) "Stormy Weather," Emmy Raver-Lampman (1×08) "Bad Guy," The Interrupters (2×05) "Hello," My Kullsvik (2×05) "Happy Together" (feat. Ray Toro), Gerard Way (1×05)

The first passage refers to the first, touching scene in which the Hargreeves pupils show themselves in all of them disillusionment towards a dysfunctional family like few others, although it is the only fixed point in a world (and a time) that revolves around them: to relive it together we leave you to the player above. As always let us know if you agreeor, if you would have added other songs or if you would not prefer to completely upset the ranking.

For other details we suggest our review of the Umbrella Academy 2 and all the latest news on Netflix production which, despite its success, has not yet renewed The Umbrella Academy.