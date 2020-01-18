The 14th episode of My Hero Academia 4 is shown in various images full of pathos

Share it:

The 13th episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia has been able to make people talk a lot about themselves in recent days, with fans who have invaded social networks to discuss what has been seen and, above all, what the events narrated will mean for the future of the series and its beloved characters.

Indeed, not only fans, but also some professionals have celebrated My Hero Academia Season 4 – and the last episode in particular -, an epic that episode by episode continues to gain popularity among the increasingly eager spectators of enjoy any news on the work while the manga continues its run, and fortunately the latter are not long in coming.

Through Twitter, some interesting images have been published – which you can view by scrolling to the bottom of the news – dedicated to the chatted fourteenth episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, which allow you to take a first quick look at the events that will be treated during the course of the episode, between new fights to be lived with the heart in one's throat and known faces ready to return to the scene.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that, in case you are interested, you can read the review of the 13th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 on the pages of Everyeye.