The 142nd episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is shown in various images

After a long wait, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally entered the full of the new narrative arc long awaited by fans, with particular attention given to the bandits Mujina, a new epic that has long been made to wait between trailers, images and small advances designed to intrigue users.

In fact, the new episodes of the animated series are shaping up to be very interesting, with our heroes found in a situation far from optimal and which will lead to important developments for the future, with the spectators who are eagerly waiting to find out how the events will continue, ready to analyze every little news about it, such as the new Boruto Naruto Next Generations themed outfit worn in Sarada, which made the audience talk a lot .

Well, over the past few hours, a series of images have been published on Twitter – which you can view by scrolling to the bottom of the news – dedicated precisely to the next episode of the anime, or the 142 °, shots through which it is It is possible to see some of the characters and situations that will dominate her during the episode. Furthermore, it was revealed that the episode, expected for February 2, 2020, it is called A Test Of Guts.

Before greeting you, we also remind you that in the last few days a new collection of Funko Pop themed Boruto Naruto Next Generations has been presented.