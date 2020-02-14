The 14 best erotic movies ever

Share it:

Filmmakers around the world, since they exist as such, have tried to find new forms and new cinematographic expressions when telling stories to get the attention of the more public (or attention or controversy), the better. And what is it that leaves no one indifferent and draws the attention of any mortal? Exact: sex. Y the best erotic movies ever There are plenty of sex.

More or less subtle, more or less explicit

One thing is for sure: sex sells. Sex is an inexhaustible engine, whether for gender publications or for anything else we have in mind. Sex moves the world. But can sex raise film art? We are going to remember some movies where sex and eroticism try to play in favor of the play or, in the worst case, be a main character.

The bravest dare to pierce the thin line between art and movie. What for some is pure art can be seen by others as a vulgar and free obscenity included only for attention. Anyway, let's go with some of our favorite erotic movies.

Sees it

Address: Gaspar Noah

Distribution: Karl Glusman, Aomi Muyock, Klara Kristin, Benoît Debie

Gaspar Noé "takes off his hat" once again, although this time (almost) in the literal sense (because Noah comes out and squirts come out), in a tragedy with a lot of mythological component (The girl is called Electra and the boy with quite complex sentimental life is called Murphy, and not precisely because of 'Robocop') and the usual egocentrism. 3D works perfectly, in fact, the best three-dimensional effect my glasses have seen is here: as simple as a zenith plane of a couple smoking, do not think badly.

The carelessness of this sexual therapy to forget the boring memez that Michael Winterbottom perpetrated a few years ago is in the use of John Carpenter's music. What uncles.

The Duke of Burgundy

Address: Peter Strickland

Distribution: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Chiara D'Anna, Monica Swinn

What was going to be a remake of a Jess Franco movie and the celebration of onanism artie more pure, he ended up taking a couple of turns in the head of an indispensable filmmaker who offers one of his most elegant and subtle films. What a paradox. More than him softcore they were initially looking for a monumental drama about pain and love. And the heels.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Duke of Burgundy'.

Blue velvet

Address: David Lynch

Distribution: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern, Dean Stockwell

As almost always in the cinema of recently honored David Lynch, each character is the absolute protagonist of his own movie, and the set goes like a shot when everyone matches. Mystery, eroticism, romance and a bit of soap opera house brand for a demonstration of what was to come: how well Lynch would spend giving each of his characters a good ration of prominence and continue on the road to hell .

Criticism in Espinof: 'Blue velvet'.

The unknown of the lake

Address: Alain Guiraudie

Distribution: Pierre Deladonchamps, Christophe Paou, Patrick D'Assumçao

A perverse thriller or, rather, a perverted thriller left over from raw realism. Good rhythm, good actors and a good load of ordinariness. We know that these places exist, and we know that dodgy people also exist. See the bulls from the barrier, witness something we shouldn't have seen. All of that is 'The unknown of the lake'.

The Maiden (The Handmaiden)

Address: Park Chan-wook

Distribution: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong

Great candidate for continuous session with Strickland's film, the delicate epic of empowerment The director of 'Oldboy' is one of the most unexpectedly sensual and exquisite thrillers of recent years. You don't see her coming and then, when she leaves, you never forget her. A very elegant box of surprises.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Maiden'.

9 and a half weeks

Address: Adrian Lyne

Distribution: Kim Basinger, Mickey Rourke, Margaret Whitton, Christine Baranski

The original 'Fifty Shades of Gray', the one that marked our parents. Yes I know. Just thinking about it, your stomach turns. "Worshiped" by the Razzies, it was a box office fiasco before the relaunch with the uncut version. The film was pure chemistry among its protagonists, something that has been lost in this (sub) genre over the years. Dirty descent to desire and lower instincts that remains parodiable almost forty years later. I would have something.

Criticism in Espinof: '9 and a half weeks'.

And Your Mother Too

Address: Alfonso Cuaron

Distribution: Maribel Verdú, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Daniel Giménez Cacho

Before touching the academic sky, Alfonso Cuarón tried something much more realistic and throbbing. The director of 'Roma' tests different and complex dynamics of some characters that we would never really believe, but that are the central axis of an extraordinary film that, although it seems free and wild, I already had the absolute control of a filmmaker Who knows what he does.

Criticism in Espinof: 'And your mom too'.

Dreamers

Address: Bernardo Bertolucci

Distribution: Michael Pitt, Louis Garrel, Eva Green

The last great movie of the missing Italian filmmaker It is a glorious song to life with a first-class cast that discovered one Eva Green, of whom we have never stopped being fans. Bertolucci was one of the masters of eroticism, and 'Dreamers' is a first-class erotic-dramatic experience. Sexy and referential, it may be the best way to get started in your cinematography.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Dreamers'.

The last Tango in Paris

Address: Bernardo Bertolucci

Distribution: Serve your second consecutive appearance as a tribute to the teacher. The famous psychosexual drama that caused many of our parents to leave our borders to see what the hell was happening in a movie that would take six years to reach our country. The romance between an American businessman, mature and somewhat dirty and a young girl from Paris continues to go almost half a century later. The movie that forever changed what you think when you see a pot of butter.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The last tango in Paris'.

Eyes Wide Shut

Address: Stanley Kubrick

Distribution: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack, Marie Richardson, Leelee Sobieski

One of the best movies about panicking marriage and losing power and deciding what you think you drive from day one. The film with which others began to take Tom Cruise seriously and, depending on the day, the best film from the director of '2001: A Space Odyssey'. Fantasy for all tastes. If you liked being a kid, you will freak out when you see her when she grows up, when you have those same fears as her protagonists.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Eyes Wide Shut'.

Basic instinct

Address: Paul Verhoeven

Distribution: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn

It’s still a great movie, between the Hitchcock that began to pervert and a mystery to the giallo It works like a clock, but, alas, the clothes, the discos. The first ninety.

What has grown worse from here has been sex, more would be missing. The film has a historical soundtrack, completely absurd chases and incredible actors enjoying the best physical and professional moment of its existence.

Criticism in Espinof: 'basic instinct'.

Room in Rome

Address: Julio Medem

Distribution: Elena Anaya, Natasha Yarovenko, Enrico Lo Verso, Najwa Nimri

A steamy puzzle game disguised as art and philosophy pomposa and ocndescendiente. Several of the points of the film are left to the interpretation of the spectator, who surely will not remain indifferent and will have enough to have the heart in place before the physical and emotional nudity of its two protagonists. Better camera and aesthetic work than was said at the time.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Room in Rome'.

The life of Adele

Address: Abdellatif Kechiche

Distribution: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Léa Seydoux, Salim Kechiouche

Delicious acting work, absolute owner of the film. The heart of Kechiche offers about three hours between girls who do not fly by, no matter how much we are facing the adaptation of a graphic novel. It is not a masterpiece but its provocative function works. And its edition and its cameras play in favor of work. A controlled erotic chaos.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The life of Adèle'.

The beautiful liar

Address: Jacques Rivette

Distribution: Michel Piccoli, Emmanuelle Béart, Jane Birkin, David Burzstein

Now that we have 'Bliss' on our screens, there is nothing better than remembering the very fine eroticism of Jacques Rivette's film, which makes the simple act of painting a painting fascinating. The fates of the characters become almost insignificant due to the problems derived from the improvisations of the actors, something that matters little to such beauty. Another type of creative process.