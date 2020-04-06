The 14 best concert movies to ease the craving for live music

Share it:

Taking advantage of the fact that Filmin recovered the essential 'Stop Makin Sense' by Jonathan Demme a few months ago, which has become fashionable now that we can no longer go to concerts or dance in bars, it is a good time to remember that some of the best concerts of our life were celebrated in the world of cinema.

One, two, three, action!

Whether in 35, 16, Super8 or in 3D, concerts have been part of the history of cinema. Sometimes, as in the first example on this list, there may even be someone who is reading to us and who has participated in the recording. In color or black and white, representing some kind of conceptual story or just one succession of hits after another, I will recommend a series of concert movies to animate quarantine.

Awesome; I Fuckin 'Shot That!

Before the tragedy undid the Beastie Boys trio wonders forever, the late rapper, singer, songwriter, musician, and activist MCA (Adam Yauch) was also a filmmaker, founded the independent distribution company Oscilloscope Laboratories, and directed many of the videos. by Beastie Boys under the nickname Nathaniel Hörnblowér. On October 9, 2004, Yauch delivered 50 video cameras to a few lucky ones in a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden with only one condition: keep them on and recording throughout the concert. Genius and figure.

Ramones: It's Alive

The concert that Ramones gave at the Rainbow Theater in London on December 31, 1977 became 'It's Alive', the mythical double album released in April 1979 and which is considered one of the best punk records of all times. Taking advantage of the fact that the official channel of the band has uploaded it, we leave it here for your enjoyment.

Okonokos

'Okonokos' is a live album and also a movie that the American band My Morning Jacket released on Halloween night 2006. The band recorded the live on the best moment of your career, during the tour of his huge album Z, and was recorded for two nights at the Fillmore in San Francisco. A great choice to enter the world of one of the most interesting bands of the first two thousand.

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

Neil Young and Jonathan Demme have collaborated together on several occasions, but perhaps it is here, the first, where they have both felt most comfortable. At least the Canadian legend. 'Heart of Gold' is recorded after a couple of performances in Little Nashville after the singer recovered from an aneurysm cerebral. Demme, a great fan of the artist, fills a work created through those waves of love that Young himself, very little given to give that kind of vibration, sends to his collaborators and colleagues. Ideal for these fun days.

Under Great White Northern Lights

Time flies by, and it won't be long before 15 years have passed without The White Stripes. This concert documents one of the duo's last performances as they toured Canada promoting what would be the last album of his career, the 2007 Icky Thump. The last scene of the film has Jack at the piano and his partner Meg crying on his shoulder. Perhaps they knew their days together were at an end.

The Who: Live at the Isle of Wight Festival

On August 30, 1970, The Who took the stage in front of 600,000 carefree virus viewers at the Isle of Wight Festival on the south coast of England. The three hours of chaotic and unbridled spectacle were partially captured for posterity by filmmaker Murray Lerner. The "partially captured" warning is the key. The Who played for three hours, but footage from the concert spans less than an hour and a half from the performance. We will probably never forgive the editor. One of the most incredible bands in history on one of their best nights. Keith Moon, role model.

Shut Up and Play the Hits

LCD Soundsystem's departure was recorded for posterity in the form of a documentary that follows James Murphy and company in the days leading up to, during, and after their brutal four-hour farewell. Directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern provide a colossal experience where off-stage images are almost as powerful as the others.

Heima

I could have chosen 'Inni' for that further away from the documentary tone of this beautiful, fascinating, 'Heima', "at home" in the natural language of the Icelandic band. This delicate work focuses on the Iceland tour the band gave during the summer of 2006. During the tour, the band alternated large open-air concerts with other small-scale ones. The documentary becomes a classic with the images of an acoustic concert played for family and friends at Gamla Borg, a coffee shop in the small town of Borg, on April 22, 2007. You will cry.

The last waltz

Martin Scorsese himself is in charge of "directing" in 'The Last Waltz' some of the most incredible performances you can see in a movie. After more than fifteen years on the road, The Band decided to say goodbye. The recording and assembly of the concert would give for a film fictional, and some colleagues who went on to say goodbye to the band are names like Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and many more. Everything under the watchful eye of Martin Scorsese. Little joke.

Stop Making Sense

It was logical that now that we cannot move from home, every time we remember the concerts of our lives, one that almost none of us saw "live" comes out. The monumental 'Stop Making Sense' is a brilliant staging supervised by Jonathan Demme on the 1984 Talking Heads tour, the height of his career. Jordan Cronenweth, director of photography for 'Blade Runner', does the same here. The personality of the band and the filmmaker resulted in one of the best concerts ever filmed on celluloid.

Rattle and Hum

Before becoming the hottest group in music history, U2, while preparing its authentic period of pop-rock reign, marked this stylized documentary concert filmed by Phil Joanou and two cinematographers according to colors and formats. A string of harsh and raging hits from a band that was about to change course before running out. Then they would run out, but there was still enough for that.

The Song Remains the Same

Another hard rock tale with another of the best drummers in the history of music. John Bonham, the man for whom Paiste changed the alloy of his dishes Destined for rock, it is the epicenter of this sonic earthquake originally conceived of a recorded three-night concert at Madison Square Garden in 1973. Unfortunately, much of the material proved unusable, and the band was also unhappy with many of their performances. The solution: scrap most of the film, fire the director, and replace him with Peter Clifton to completely reconfigure production. But of course, great songs.

Roy Orbison and Friends: A Black and White Night

This concert was a crucial event during the return of Roy Orbison in the late 80's. Before his participation in that constellation of stars that was Traveling Wilburys (Orbison, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne), the concert put highlight Orbison's classic hits with the help of Elvis Presley's TCB Band and guests like Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello Bonnie Raitt, kd Lang, Tom Waits, Jackson Browne, JDSouthher and Steven Soles. He is considered like one of the best rock shows ever. When you look at it you will realize that you have not seen with this level.

Rust Never Sleeps

I couldn't resist sneaking Neil Young back into his most radical and experimental concert, at least in regards to the concept. After the success of 'Harvest' in 1972, Young had an uneven career, marked by problems with his voice, with musicians, and with drugs. Despite having given birth to more than one masterpiece ('On the Beach', for example) at that time, she did not obtain immediate recognition. After the release of the great 'Comes a Time', Young returned with Crazy Horse, with whom it could be said that he invents grunge in the tremendous 'Rust Never Sleeps'. The influence of his beloved Devo, with whom he would later collaborate on the experimental 'Human Highway', was already intuited here. Hey hey