The 13th episode of the new Pokémon series is shown in an action-packed trailer

The latest animated work by the Pokémon house immediately knew how to win the attention of a large section of the public, who remained entangled in the events narrated also thanks to the latest videogame production of the franchise that on Nintendo Switch has done – and is doing – much talk about itself , for better or for worse.

The episodes flow one after the other without leaving a moment of breath to the fans and events narrated have proved to be sufficiently intriguing to push viewers to want to find out how everything will continue, especially after the revelations recently presented before our eyes and the characters who are about to make their triumphal entry on the scene.

In fact, a rich and intriguing trailer dedicated to the 13th episode of the work – which you can view by scrolling through the news – was presented through Twitter, which is particularly focused on the heated clashes that will characterize the whole episode. In fact, apparently ours Ash and Pikachu will be able to challenge champion Dandel in an exciting duel who will surely give great emotions, after all we are talking about one of the most famous coaches in all of Galar. The revelation of Dandel's presence in the Pokémon 2019 series had already been revealed long ago, but now we can finally see the champion and his powerful Pokémon at work.

Before greeting you, we also remind you that during the last few days the Japanese Snow Festival was held, an event during which the Pokémon epic was able to steal the spotlight thanks to some "sculptures" particularly appreciated by the public.