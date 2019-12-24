The 13 films that confirm that Netflix has won the battle for Christmas movies at home

Share it:

There is a particular segment in which Netflix has been lavished and in which he continues betting heavily as the years go by: his Christmas productions. A section in which it stands out especially and that has even had a good start to develop a kind of cinematic universe in which the streaming service movies could be connected.

And although these productions do not stand out, particularly, for their technical quality or their plot and narrative originality, it is true that they have an anomalous magnetism, a strange ability to attract glances and attention to the continuous hot flashes that follow each other. Authentic pleasures guilty rather than irresistible, both when viewed with ironic distance and when you enter fully into your game mamarracho.

That also allows these movies go through the lining the suspension of disbelief, not only because of its flimsy stories and its repeated structures to satiety, but also for having Vanessa Hudgens up to three occasions as a master of ceremonies and other types of licenses that in the first instance would ruin the possible and unnecessary credibility of the story.

But, in these cases, these movies don't have to do any demonstration, they have in their favor a conciliatory message, white and nothing risky and a surprising legion of spectators, like those 53 Netflix users who watched 'A Christmas Prince' on a daily basis for 18 days in a row.

And, of course, we have also succumbed to the viewing, which was intended ironic experience and has ended up being guilty pleasure, of the productions of the streaming service that enter fully between Christmas films par excellence. Then, 13 guilty pleasures essential for those endless winter evenings of sofa and blanket:

'Christmas Heritage' (2017)

Aggressive executive returns to her father's village, which He wants to teach her a lesson – of course, Christmas – before bequeathing her company. The typical pull of ears of TV movies focused on the spirit of Christmas.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Christmas Heritage': when the spirit of Christmas is not enough to overcome boredom

'Christmas Chronicles' (2017)

Kurt Russell is a thug Santa Claus in this unlikely holiday adventure That was one of the biggest hits of the year for Netflix. On the way there is a sequel that will feature the family of Santa Claus and the participation of Goldie Hawn, Russell's partner, so as not to stop the meme.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Christmas Chronicles' is a lazy Christmas adventure that not even Kurt Russell manages to animate

'A prince of Christmas' (2017)

The magic formula of Netflix Christmas movies. An accumulation of clichés that faithfully represents the spirit of these productions, embracing the most popular topics of desktop cinema in December and which has become a strange object of desire for its unexpected followers.

Criticism in Espinof: 'A Christmas prince' is more than a Christmas movie, it's the guilty pleasure of the year



'The Christmas calendar' (2018)

The unbearable cliché of "girl does not believe in Christmas but finds the magic in the least expected place" rises to the nth power in 'The Christmas calendar', another example of Netflix's good know-how in party movies .

'Change of Princess' (2018)

Vanessa Hudgens is Lindsay Lohan in the bad version of 'You to London and I to California', but with the addition that nobody asked because I didn't know I needed it: a princess and a baker turn out to be identical and decide to make a change to enjoy an unusual Christmas.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Change of Princess': an acceptable Christmas pastime that fills the void left by Disney

'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding' (2018)

The sequel that confirmed the success of Netflix in betting on Christmas content that in addition, was indistinguishable from the productions of this guide even in the obviousness of its title.

Criticism in Espinof: 'A prince of Christmas: The royal wedding' is a nice and mature sequel where marriage is the least

'The Knight of Christmas' (2019)

Vanessa Hudgens attacks again with an 'Outlander' in reverse: a knight of the medieval era ends up finding himself in today's Ohio, where he will fall in love with a skeptical teacher, of course, with Christmas as a backdrop. The worst: the loss of the terrible pun in the English title, 'The Knight Before Christmas'.

'Klaus' (2019)

The Spanish proposal that sneaks into this list is the most round and least criticizable film of the entire selection. Sergio Pablos's animated film raises a good and white Santa Claus origin story with a magnificent animation that simulates 2D and reminds of 'Atlantis' in its brilliant character design.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Klaus': Netflix hits the target with its first Spanish animated film, an endearing and fun Christmas proposal

'White Nights' (2019)

If you were able to overcome Sally Draper becoming a somewhat unbearable teenage witch, you can also play the role of Kiernan Shipka in 'White Nights'. A meeting of millennial talent and zoomer that maintains the usual feel-good tone of these productions and who wants to attract new fans to Netflix Christmas.

'A Christmas prince: Real baby' (2019)

Continuing with his little seriousness and to put the icing on the cake in the Netflix Christmas Universe, the third installment of 'A prince of Christmas' continues leaving aside from its title the subtlety and continues the white history of the newly married monarchs.

'Safari for Christmas' (2019)

Kristin Davis leaves New York to go to Zambia in search of new stimuli after their divorce. There, She will practice as a sudden veterinarian at a local elephant shelter and recover her passion… at Christmas? Everything is possible.