The 13 best science fiction and fantasy movies of 2019

End of the year and century for a decade that has left a lot and very good cinema. In 2019 we had the opportunity to see eThe end of two great epic sagas of fantasy and science fiction as are the infinity arc of Marvel and the conclusion to the Skywalker saga from 'Star Wars'. Both, two films that will last over time and will be recovered by fans for decades.

But, in addition, the year has left some good fantastic movie movies, some closer to terror, others to the fantasy and others to the Science fiction. In that regard, 'Ad Astra' could also be included as the fourteenth in the list, but the climax deflates too unnecessarily reflective film that, while notable, could have been a more relevant space adventure. No more We review some of the best gender deals left by the end of the year.

Alita: Angel of Combat (Alita: Battle Angel)

Of the two major projects of James Cameron as a producer this year, the 'Alita' of Robert Rodriguez A better stop comes out than the ominous restart-sequel of 'Terminator'. Without being an explosive work, this adaptation of 90's cyberpunk manga and anime It is quite tight to the original material and also offers a second chance to use 3D in the cinema. The bizarre love story it seems to be a series B horror video clip and his body horror outbursts, typical of Brian Yuzna, surprise in a mega blockbuster of 2019.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Alita: Angel of combat', craftsmanship and innovation go hand in hand in a revolutionary blockbuster

The man who killed hitler and then the bigfoot (The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot)

Despite the striking long title and eccentric nature of the proposal, this little gem of the fantastic independent It is a wonderful story of old-fashioned adventures with a melancholic and absurd grounds typical of Coen cinema, with an absolutely charming retro classic cinema spirit. A kind of 'Big fish'in small and focused on the character of a Sam Elliott That takes the whole movie.

Avengers: Endgame (The Avengers: Endgame)

At this point the films of Disney-Marvel They have more expensive series than cinema with a signature behind, but that does not mean they do not continue to do high entertainment. The end of the whole arc of infinity gracefully completes a great journey of a decade in which they have achieved the impossible. It is true that his first hour could have been summed up and that the great battle does not last what has to last, but it is a great closure for many great characters. So much so that what is coming is already perceived repetitively.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Avengers: Endgame' an excellent climax for the MCU

Little Monsters (Little Monsters)

When it seemed that there was not a drop of gray matter left in the brain of the subgenus zombie, this wonderful comedy of Capricorn spirit and willingness to make a kind of 'appearsLife is Beautiful'in a zombie epidemic. Lupita Nyong'o create a Mary Poppins of ukulele and weapons take that creates moments of pure white charm feel good movie while the mood is caustic and daring in a film with children that does not cut a hair with the gore.

Inuyashiki

One of the most incomprehensibly unnoticed science fiction tapes Departures from Japan, a spectacular live action of the homonymous title on an older man abducted and returned to earth as a hybrid of meat and metal. A real adult superhero comic with amazing effects of Body horror Cyberpunk and a creepy villain. Pure dragonball action, reminiscent of 'Robocop'and a scale that does not have to envy an average film Marvel.

Border

What looks like a social film portrait about a person with a deformity is transformed into a fantastic story, magical realism and terror with a tone similar to that of 'Let me in'(Låt den rätte komma in, 2008) but focused on Nordic folklore. Dirty, beautiful and completely original It is his way of treating the fantastic.

Criticism in Espinof: Border, an unclassifiable mixture of horror and drama that ends up being as disturbing as human

Sorry you got upset (Sorry to Bother You)

One of the most fantastic movies quirky, strange and original of the last years. Premiered of tapadillo, it was creating a certain buzz in the independent circuit until it became a cult film within the African-American community. Part 90's Spike Lee, part Jordan Peele and part 'The process' of Kaftka, this ocura ends in an impossible plea in the era of precariousness with body horror cronenbergian and surrealism in its purest form. A jewel urban, postmodern and hallucinogenic.

He Spanish bombshell of the year, a satire of the class system that advocates avoiding political indoctrination and proposing itself as an experiment that the viewer can recognize as real. A prison of 250 floors with a tray of food that goes from the first to the last and with the inhabitants of each floor varying of level every week. Violent, stomach and full of black humor, 'The hole' passes from torture porn to Korean genre cinema without fleeing Iberian costumbrismo.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Hole': more than a social allegory, a scathing satire of human voracity

Hellboy

Released in a mutilated version in Spain and other countries, the uncut version is a waste of action and horror scenes chained to each other more like a kind of anthology of mini stories of Mike Mignola That as a complete work. Macarra, unleavened, wild and without prejudice You have from old ladies with submachine guns to a kaiju with lovecraftian Cenobite beings skinning pedestrians in central London. He blockbuster of superheroes that horror fans and epic fantasy deserve.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Hellboy' spits on the mojigatería of the current blockbuster with a wild adaptation of the comic

Shazam!

There have been many movies of teenage heroes that suddenly have powers, but none can imagine what a 12-year-old would do if he could transform himself into any Superman. Instead of taking the route of 'Deadpool'(2016) what was expected of her, the best movie of the new DC universe it focuses on the characters and almost caprian comedy, with a strong component of sense of wonder eighties that make it a fantastic film of its own, with its own entity far from a different one in which it takes place.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Shazam!': A fantastic superhero show with much more heart than muscle

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

More than forty years they separate the first movie from 'Star Wars' and the last one in the saga that started. The Skywalkers, the story that really interests us. Necessary or not, the last three deliveries make up a trilogy which contributes more than the blockbuster to the use and, although there is exploitation of nostalgia, it also houses great successes. Yes'The last Jedi'was attacked by the fandom for not adjusting to what they expected, now it is the last installment of the new trilogy that is being attacked by a critic who seems disappointed that the last chapter of the new trilogy is not a more "adult" or "innovative" proposal blaming him that he wants to please the fans and load the advanced by Rian johnson in the previous one.

However, the movie uses a lot of the strength findings that angered fans the most and multiplies them, giving much more prominence to Rey, leaving the secondary in the background where the conflict of Rey and Kylo rises bravely, bringing the tone of Gothic romance to dark places that the other two tapes had not dared to play . Overloaded frames and run over, has everything should be a good movie of 'Star wars', a booklet adventure with cosmic horror edging That will be recognized over time.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': a great final betrayal obsessed with answering all fan questions



Glass

The reasons why American critics whipped the conclusion of the comic book trilogy of Shyamalan they escape us, but the truth is that, beyond that it is not a David Dunn movie, as fans of 'might expectThe protected'(Unbreakable, 2000), gives a real meaning to that, improving it as a'Multiple'(Split, 2016) that left loose fringes that close here in a final performance thoroughly orchestrated and full of brave decisions.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Glass' shows that there are other ways to understand superheroes in the cinema, and that makes it something unique

Doctor Sleep (Doctor Sleep)

The best fantasy and horror movie of the year is this sequel-spin off of 'The glow'(The Shining, 1980) in which the novel of Stephen King is greatly improved by the increasingly elegant Mike Flanagan, probably the current author who best understands the writer. Plus a film of psychic horror adventures that a film of pure fear, deepens the drama of its protagonist and poses a scenario in which ghosts are no longer appearances creepy but weapons that can be controlled. It will be a classic.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Doctor Dream', Mike Flanagan reconciles King and Kubrick, becoming one of the great names of the current terror