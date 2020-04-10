The 13 Best Movies to Watch Free Open This Weekend (April 10-12)

Share it:

A new weekend of confinement due to the coronavirus is about to begin, a very special one also because it is marked by the celebration of Easter. Nevertheless, all stay home and still need entertainment at all costs.

Today we propose a review of the 13 best movies that can be seen for free on open television nationwide during this weekend from April 10 to 12. To do this, we will start counting from those that are broadcast tonight and we propose a selection of the most varied in which there is surely something that may interest you.

As always happens in these cases, it is a personal selectionHence, he has decided to leave out titles like 'The Passion of the Christ', which tonight is broadcast on the Paramount Network at 22:09, or 'Lorax: In search of the lost trúfula', which can be seen on Disney Channel tomorrow April 11 from 9:10 p.m. Without further ado, we go with the 13 chosen:

‘Apocalypto’

An intense and vibrant film with some of the best shot action scenes of the 21st century, but Mel Gibson also knows how to give it the necessary emotion to make it much more than a great show.

Sunday 12 at 10:08 p.m. on Paramount Network

‘Big Fish’

Probably the last film in which Tim Burton knew how to really combine his concerns as an author with offering us a work with really interesting content. Here he gave us a very beautiful story visually and with moments that are pure magic.

Sunday 12 at 5:48 p.m. on Paramount Network

'The last Mohican'

An epic and entertaining adventure film with a great interpretation of Daniel Day-Lewis, in which Michael Mann also reached his final maturity as a director that he managed to maintain for several more films.

Sunday 12 at 8:08 p.m. on Paramount Network

'Spartacus'

One of the greatest contenders for best peplum of all time. In it we may see the most controlled Stanley Kubrick in his entire career, but his undeniable talent is put at the service of a Kirk Douglas at the peak of his career.

Sunday 12 at 16:00 in La 1

‘Gremlins’

A film that needs no introduction. A miraculous mix of comedy and horror movies that allows Joe Dante to offer mischievous entertainment that can conquer the whole family, but without following the usual canons of such proposals.

Saturday 11 at 3:20 p.m. on laSexta

‘The island of severed heads’

One of the biggest box office failures of all time, but also an adventure movie the sea of ​​entertainment, especially if you like pirate movies.

Saturday 11 at 5:54 p.m. on Paramount Network

'The Three Musketeers'

Most of the films by Paul W. S. Anderson, including this new version, are often spoken of very poorly, but this adaptation of the Alexander Dumas classic manages to entertain more than enough thanks to his absolute lack of shame. In it, the excess is embraced and it is the sea of ​​entertaining as soon as one lets oneself be carried away.

Friday 10 at 22:00 on DMAX

‘Matilda’

This adaptation by Danny DeVito of Roald Dahl's tale is already a classic of family cinema, and for that reason he is not afraid to flirt with the rude in certain situations. A pity that Mara Wilson, its young protagonist, ended up getting tired of the world of cinema.

Sunday 12 at 3:56 p.m. on Paramount Network

‘Compulsive Liar’

One of the most successful films of the most unleashed Jim Carrey. An ideal proposal to disconnect the brain from the coronavirus crisis a bit and have a good time.

Early morning from Friday 10 to Saturday 11 at 00:35 on Neox

‘Ocean´s’ Eleven ’

A luxurious hobby that updates the 1960s classic with style and elegance. With an impressive cast that has a great time and transmits that energy to the viewer, it is a guarantee of having a good time.

Saturday 11 at 3:30 p.m. on Neox (on Sunday at the same time you can also see the first sequel on the same channel)

‘Sherlock Holmes’

A modern version of the legendary detective who benefits from the good chemistry between Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, as well as an interesting formal finish due to having Guy Ritchie behind the scenes.

Saturday 11 at 10:10 p.m. on Antenna 3

‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

It was very unfair at the time with this relaunch of the saga with Andrew Garfield turned into a much better wall climber than was said. More in the sequel, but also in this entertaining confrontation against the Lizard.

Sunday 12 at 22:00 in La 1

‘A Made in Hollyood ending’

It is not one of the most remembered films of Woody Allen, but it is a very funny one in which he dares with a criticism against Hollywood that contains several hilarious moments.

Sunday 12 at 12:00 on Paramount Network