The 13 best horror movies of 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With all the pain in the world, I must admit that the best horror movie I've seen this 2019 has not reached our cinemas, staying on the screens of festivals in which jewels have been screened as ‘Daniel Isn’t Real’ or ‘The Lodge’; but this does not mean that the billboard has not received a good handful of genre feature films to claim as the best of the year.

After having done it with other genres, here I bring you a new selection with the 13 best titles that horror movies have given us during the last twelve months. A list in which there is room for the most biased cinema, for productions of the jaranero spirit and for oddities that no great studio would have dared to produce.

'The House that Jack Built'

Director: Lars von Trier

Cast: Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Riley Keough, Sofie Gråbøl

Only a genius like Lars Von Trier is able to have his latest film on lists with the best comedies and the best horror films of the year. With ‘Jack's house’, the Danish strips his soul in an almost psychoanalytic exercise and free of all kinds of morals that gives us some of the most devastating and horrifying passages of the year, capable of stirring the stomachs of the spectators most accustomed to the genre. A true sadistic wonder, intelligent and, in its own way, hilarious, that invites us to descend literally to the hells of the hand of a Matt Dillon as bright as the good one of Lars.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Jack's House': a descent into the hells of creativity in the form of sophisticated hieroglyphics

'Us' ('Us')

Director: Jordan Peele

Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Debuting with a film as exceptional as 'Let me out', invited many to think that Jordan Peele was just a stroke of luck, but the filmmaker and screenwriter has shown with 'Us' that his debut was unique and exclusively a matter of talent. Once again, Peele has transformed what could have been just a – fantastic – horror movie into a cluster of subtexts, symbolisms and metaphors which give rise to one of the most stimulating and lucid sociopolitical readings of the year. And if this brilliant cocktail of horror and comedy knew little, there is a Lupita Nyong’o worthy of Oscar.

Criticism in Espinof: 'We': a chilling piece of social horror that confirms Jordan Peele as a genre teacher

'Midsommar'

Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia

Similarly to what happened with Jordan Peele, Ari Aster left a good part of the genre fans absolutely amazed with his first feature film ‘Hereditary’. With such precedents, all eyes were on a ‘Midsommar’ that, far from lowering the bar, raised it with a reaffirmation of superb style, channeled in an exercise of daytime terror much less solemn than it seems – His veiled messing is to frame – in which ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is embraced with the best folk horror under the gaze of a Florence Pugh who has won the sky with her heartbreaking interpretation.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Midsommar': a masterful and cathartic terror exercise in broad daylight

'Doctor Dream' ('Doctor Sleep')

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Zahn McClarnon, Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe

After the huge ‘The curse of Hill House’, Mike Flanagan had a ballot in his hands that was very difficult to get out of the air. But at the stroke of classicism, trade and a refined narrative as few, the director has reaffirmed himself as one of the great names of the current terror with a ‘Doctor Dream’ that captures between his frames the soul and virtues of Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick; giving us a late sequel to ‘The Shining’ which, with permission from ‘Midsommar’, is the horror movie of the year.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Doctor Dream': Mike Flanagan reconciles King and Kubrick, becoming one of the great names of the current terror

'Hellboy'

Director: Neil Marshall

Cast: David Harbor, Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas Haden Church

It is a real shame that the version of 'Hellboy' that arrived in Spanish lands made it vilely mutilated, depriving it of one of its great claims: a wild gore and violence that served as the best possible letter of introduction to the approach of Neill Marshall to the Mike Mignola comic. Despite this, this 2019 adaptation, in the antipodes of Guillermo del Toro's vision, has given us Two hours of fun and fun of laps, impossible creatures and lapidary phrases that show that there is room for another type of blockbuster.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Hellboy' spits on the mojigatería of the current blockbuster with a wild adaptation of the comic of Mike Mignola

'Diabólio doll' ('Child's Play')

Director: Lars Klevberg

Cast: Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Tim Matheson, David Lewis, Ty Consiglio

With the avalanche of remakes and reboots that has been burying the billboards for a few years, it was inevitable that the announcement of a new version of dia Diabolical Doll ’would cause many to raise an eyebrow with skepticism, but Lars Klevberg's vision of Don Mancini's classic and Tom Holland could not have been more successful. With an unstoppable jaranero spirit, an intelligent reformulation in technological key of the original and an exquisite dose of bad milk, the 2019 Child’s Play ’is the great cover of the year within the horror genre. “This is for 2Pac!”

Criticism in Espinof: 'Diabolic doll': a wild and hilarious remake, to frame alongside the original

'Item. Chapter 2 '(' It. Chapter 2 ')

Director: Andy Muschietti

Cast: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Bill Skarsgård, Jay Ryan

After a solvent, although somewhat recharged 'It', Andy Muschietti had the arduous task of giving a close to the new adaptation of the Stephen King classic in a 'Chapter 2' that fell back into the abuse of the jumpscares and in some unnecessary overexplanations. But beyond his syncopated narrative, the return to Derry dazzles again with some really terrifying set pieces and a production design as rarely seen in a horror blockbuster led by a large studio.

Criticism in Espinof: 'It. Chapter 2 ': a show that recidivizes the same sins and virtues of its predecessor

'The son' ('Brightburn')

Director: David Yarovesky

Cast: Jackson A. Dunn, Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Meredith Hagner, Matt Jones, Jennifer Holland

Honest and exempt terror of all kinds of claims. This brief description perfectly summarizes the great successes of ‘The son’; a deconstruction – or perversion – of the most well-intentioned superheroic canons that twists the well-known history of Superman in 90 refreshing minutes with all the self-conscious and casual stamp of James Gunn. A fun much more lucid than one would expect from its simplicity, ideal to enjoy in a golfa session surrounded by colleagues.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The son' twists the myth of Superman in a refreshing horror story with the entire seal of James Gunn

'Scary stories to tell in the dark' ('Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark')

Director: André Øvredal

Cast: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur, Gabriel Rush, Kathleen Pollard, Gil Bellows, Javier Botet

"Stories of fear to tell in the dark" may not have been the great media bombing of the year, but Among its charming modesty lies an exercise in youth terror to celebrate for the lucidness of some of its segments. As with all anthological stories, its set-pieces do not keep the level of interest and quality constant, and its conductive thread seems somewhat washed away, but because of its classic aroma – fantastic the design of some creatures – and its charming tone typical of another era, this production of Guillermo del Toro manages to steal your heart.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Stories of fear to tell in the dark': youthful terror of the use but full of impact images

'Annabelle returns home' ('Annabelle Comes Home')

Director: Gary Dauberman

Cast: Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Michael Cimino

After a couple of deliveries of the main saga of ‘File’ and an assortment with all the spin-offs that have already existed, it is normal that we are already cured of horror. But this return of the infamous Annabelle doll to Warrenverso has managed to give a twist interesting enough to the saga to offer a first-rate entertainment between both jumpscare and creature. It will not reach the level of Conj The Conjuring ’and‘ The Enfield case ’, but, as they say, nobody is bitter about candy.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Annabelle returns home': the doll scares just enough to continue squeezing the disturbing Warren universe

'Underwater Hell' ('Crawl')

Director: Alexandre Aja

Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Morfydd Clark, Ross Anderson, George Somner

The less than 90 minutes that 'Hell under water' lasts do not contain practically a single second of respite, and that is, mainly, the great virtue of Alexandre Aja's return to the address after the insipid 'The resurrection of Louis Drax' . The Frenchman only needs a handful of crocodiles with a pretty bad drool, a category 5 hurricane and a hero of a tome and loin to articulate an old-fashioned survival that culminates in a climax as wild as insane in terms of production; virtues more than enough to forgive their slips with the suppression of credibility.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Hell under water': an aquatic nightmare that stands out thanks to its intensity and conciseness

'Wedding night' ('Ready or Not')

Director: Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Cast: Samara Weaving, Andie MacDowell, Mark O'Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Nicky Guadagni

Probably, ‘Wedding Night’ is the great crowd pleaser of the season as far as horror movies are concerned. Headed by a Samara Weaving that is gaining a huge hole in the heart of the fandom, this first-class diversion has high doses of black comedy, the oddly particular wild moment, an acid reading about the class condition and a script with the third most crazy act – for good – that we have seen in this 2019. Laughter insured.

Criticism in Espinof: Sitges 2019: 'Wedding night'. A twisted and more sophisticated story than it seems

'Velvet Buzzsaw'

Director: Dan Gilroy

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, René Russo, Zawe Ashton, Toni Collette, John Malkovich, Tom Sturridge

We close our selection with one of the oddities of the season. This radical third change of Dan Gilroy after signing the great genial Nightcrawler ’and the correct‘ Roman J. Israel Esq. ’Offers a deranged and grotesque satire about the art world, almost next to the B series, with a Jake Gyllenhaal turned around and impossible levels of risk in a great studio production – again Netflix is ​​played double or nothing. If you do not enter their game, you will hate it, but as you embrace its readings and its proposal, you will find a diamond in the rough.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Velvet Buzzsaw': a grotesque satire about the art world that laughs even at its shadow