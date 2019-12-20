The 13 best action movies of 2019

Share it:

We continue with the review of Espinof a highlights of the 2019 film harvest. We started with comedies and now it is the turn to give way to action movies, a genre that Hollywood lately does not pay as much attention as before.

Below you will find a personal selection of what I consider to be the 13 best action movies released in Spain in 2019. In some cases I have doubted the convenience of including them or not. That has led me to leave out titles like 'Le Mans' 66' – one of my favorite films of the year – 'Shazam!' -although there are other superhero titles- or 'Zombieland: Kill and finish'. Without further ado, I leave you with them.

'6 in the shade'

Direction: Michael Bay

Distribution: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, Manuel García-Rulfo, Corey Hawkins, Lior Raz, Peyman Moaadi, Ikumi Yoshimatsu, Hélène Cardona, Sebastian Roché, James Murray, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Bahara Golestani, Kim Kold , Sitara Attaie, Shubham Saraf, James Carroll Jordan, Ryan Baumann, Remi Adeleke, Daniel Adegboyega

Michael Bay has given everything in his first collaboration for Netflix. In the background is nonsense – the script shines by its absence and the characters needed more development – but with so much visual force that almost hypnotizes you with their choreography of destruction. To that we add a few drops of humor that work more times than not and there is a very enjoyable popcorn show.

Criticism in Espinof: '6 in the shade' is pure Michael Bay: an orgy of action and nonsense for Netflix

'Alita: Angel of Combat'

Direction: Robert Rodriguez

Distribution: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali, Lana Condor, Keean Johnson, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Eiza González, Leonard Wu, Elle LaMont, Marko Zaror, Jorge A. Jimenez, Billy Blair Jeff Fahey, Casper Van Dien, Idara Victor, Derek Mears, Rick Yune, Hugo Perez, Alex Livinalli, Neal Kodinsky, Sam Medina, Darcel Danielle, Garrett Warren, Vincent Fuentes, Gregg Berger, Michelle Rodriguez, Edward Norton, Jai Courtney

To a certain extent, it is still a kind of pilot episode of something much bigger that remains to be seen. What we do have is an impressive proposal visually, directed with solvency by Robert Rodriguez and with a successful Rosa Salazar in the lead role, although in return the script prevents him from reaching his full potential.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Alita: Angel of combat' is as impressive as it is irregular: it works as the beginning of the saga but leaves a bittersweet taste

'Anna'

Direction: Luc Besson

Distribution: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Eric Godon, Eric Lampaert, Pauline Hoarau, Avant Strangel, Jan Oliver Schroeder, Rupert Wynne-James, Réginal Kudiwu, Adrian Can, William Sciortino, Maxence Huet, Lera Abova, Alexander Petrov, Nikita Pavlenko, Anna Krippa, Aleksey Maslodudov, Ivan Franek, Jean-Baptiste Puech, Alison Wheeler, Andrew Howard

Much more entertaining than 'Lucy' despite being a much simpler proposal than it seems. However, its intelligent and playful structure helps make it a hobby that mixes action and espionage with ease to kill an afternoon in which you are not sure what you want to do.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Anna', a fun and effective summer hobby that works thanks to your desire to spree

'Captain Marvel'

Direction: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Distribution: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, Mckenna Grace, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou, Kenneth Mitchell, Lashana Lynch, Rune Temte, Damon O'Daniel, Colin Ford, Algenis Perez Soto, Robert Kazinsky, Chuku Modu, Matthew Maher, Stephen A. Chang, Pete Ploszek, Mark Daugherty, Vik Sahay, London Fuller, Diana Toshiko, Matthew Bellows, Richard Zeringue, Barry Curtis, Nelson Franklin, Patrick Brennan, Patrick Gallagher , Connor Ryan, Duane Henry, Ana Ayora, Stanley Wong, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Stan Lee

He stays in the MCU's tail squad, but Hollywood action movies don't abound lately and that has allowed him to sneak into the list. That does not mean that Brie Larson deserved a more inspired history of origins, but at least it does have a great accomplice in Samuel L. Jackson.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Captain Marvel' is one of the worst Marvel movies despite having a great Brie Larson

'Dragon Ball Super: Broly'

Direction: Tatsuya Nagamine

A film that is concerned with expanding the origins of its protagonist and does so in a way that really interests you what happens on the screen. Then the inevitable battles arrive, reaching all their heyday in an impressive final fight but which can get a little tired, thanking the small concessions to humor to alleviate the matter a bit.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly' is a good hobby for fans of the saga, despite the excesses of the final match

'Spies with disguise'

Direction: Troy Quane and Nick Bruno

A nice animated production within the spy cinema that relies on the dynamics of the mission undertaken by its two protagonists. The good vibes that transmit help how successful the election of Will Smith and Tom Holland is to lend their voice to two opposing characters that complement each other wonderfully.

'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw'

Direction: David Leitch

Distribution: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Eddie Marsan, Helen Mirren, Cliff Curtis, Joe Anoa'i, Joshua Mauga, John Tui, Lori Pelenise Tuisano, Ryan Reynolds, Rob Delaney, Kevin Hart, Stephanie Vogt, Viktorija Faith, David Mumeni, Conlan Casal, Ruth Horrocks, Sonia Goswami, Helena Holmes, Julian Ferro, Bernardo Santos, Eliana Sua, Daniel Eghan, Amar Adatia, Manoj Anand, James Merrill, Kyle Leatherberry, Matt Townsend, Leo Ayres, Kishore Bhatt, Adam Ganne, Antonio Mancino, Lampros Kalfuntzos, Martin Bratanov, Jay Waddell, Francesca Fraser, Tom Wu, John MacDonald

One way pot serving the talent of its two protagonists and the chemistry between them. Something expands the universe of 'Fast & Furious' and his mood strokes, although quite obvious, tend to be effective. Of course, the action scenes are not as memorable as it should on a tape of these characteristics.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw', a nice ghost supported by the charisma of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham

'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'

Direction: Chad Staheski

Distribution: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Jason Mantzoukas, Mark Dacascos, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Robin Taylor, Tobias Segal, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Randall Duk Kim, Margaret Daly, Susan Blommaert

The great action franchise of recent years proved to be in full shape with a third installment that is about to fall into ridicule in some scenes, but manages to avoid it. Reeves is very well accompanied and that mythology is still being explored that has allowed the saga to grow instead of being stuck. Just do not stretch it much more, please.

Criticism in Espinof: 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum': a festival of extreme action in which its suggestive own universe continues to shine

'Shadow'

Direction: Zhang Yimou

Distribution: Deng Chao, Sun Li, Ryan Zheng, Guan Xiaotong, Wang Qianyuan, Wang Jingchun, Hu Jun, Lei Wu

First of all an elegant film with a careful visual finish, however much there are not many variants in the use of colors. Of course, it is not a vibrant movie as some might expect from an action tape, but the fighting that takes place throughout the footage, and that gain special intensity in its final stretch, has an impressive force as a result of having someone behind

Criticism in Espinof: 'Shadow': show and elegance go hand in hand in this epic inspired by Zhang Yimou

'Spider-Man: Away from home'

Direction: Jon Watts

Distribution: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Remy Hii, Martin Starr, J.B. Smoove, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Cobie Smulders, Numan Acar, Yasmin Mwanza, Joshua Sinclair-Evans, Toni Garrn, Peter Billingsley, Nicholas Gleaves, Claire Rushbrook, Michael de Roos, Jeroen van Koningsbrugge, J.K. Simmons, Joseph Long, Hiten Patel

A sequel that does not reach the level of its predecessor, but knows how to maintain its virtues with a cross between humor and action of the most stimulating. Key to this is a Tom Holland that nails him as the climber, also opening the way to a very promising future that, fortunately, will not stay at all despite the dispute between Sony and Marvel.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Spider-Man: Away from home': a fantastic adventure at the height of the best Sam Raimi

'Terminator: Dark Destination'

Direction: Tim Miller

Distribution: Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, Enrique Arce, Tristán Ulloa, Alicia Borrachero, Tom Hopper, Cassandra Starr, Brett Azar, Edward Furlong

Unfair failure of this very entertaining sixth installment of the saga. It is true that he drinks a lot of 'The Last Judgment', the result of wanting to be safe, but in return he does it all quite well. And Linda Hamilton's return makes it clear that she was as important or more than Arnold Schwarzengger in the franchise.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Terminator: Dark Destiny': an entertaining sequel that doesn't risk and recovers the best of the saga

'Avengers: Endgame'

Direction: Anthony and Joe Russo

Distribution: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Evangeline Lilly Tessa Thompson, René Russo, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Letitia Wright, John Slattery, Tilda Swinton, Jon Favreau, Hayley Atwell, Natalie Portman, Marisa Tomei, Taika Waititi, Angela Bassett, Michelle Pfeiffer, William Hurt, Cobie Smulders, Sean Gunn, Winston Duke, Linda Cardellini, Maximiliano Hernández, Frank Grillo, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, James D'Arcy, Jacob Batalon, Vin Diesel Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Redford, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ross Marquand, Emma Fuhrmann, Michael James Shaw, Terry Notary, Yvette Nicole Brown, Callan Mulvey, Taylor Patterson, Ken Jeong, Ty Simpkins, Stan Lee

An impressive climax for a great stage of the MCU. There are a handful of great action scenes throughout the story, but it is in its final stretch when everything reaches another level. It is true that there is some chanting detail – bringing together all the superheroines has a lot of strength but it is also very free – but everything is clear and the epic is very well measured by the Russo.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Avengers: Endgame': an excellent climax for the MCU, punctually innovative but left over from epic

'Revenge below zero'

Direction: Hans Petter Moland

Distribution: Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, Julia Jones, William Forsythe, Elysia Rotaru, Tom Bateman, Aleks Paunovic, John Doman, Domenick Lombardozzi, Raoul Trujillo, Ben Hollingsworth, Emily Maddison, Nathaniel Arcand, Victor Zinck Jr., Arnold Pinnock Wesley MacInnes, Chris Logan, Bradley Stryker, Tom Jackson, Micheál Richardson, Elizabeth Thai, Loretta Walsh, Glen Gould, Jim Shield, Nels Lennarson, Dani Alvarado, Ben Sullivan, Lucy Ssuubi

An atypical action thriller with a strong load of humor, something that helps to give a touch of distinction compared to other similar proposals but that can also baffle some viewers. A peculiar cocktail that perhaps required some more push from Neeson, but more than enough to have a good time.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Revenge below zero': a nice thriller where action and humor do not finish curdling

Best of the year