The 12th episode of My Hero Academia 4 is shown in some pictures

The fourth season of My Hero Academia is now in full swing, between twists and new characters who have been able to hit the spectators' hearts unleashed on social media, an unequivocal sign of the media attention that this last season dedicated to the epic of Kohei Horikoshi is collecting.

The eleventh episode of My Hero Academia Season 4, however, has brought with it the criticism of many fans, especially the readers of the manga who they noticed various inaccuracies and totally removed scenes, a decision that obviously did not please. The attention generated around the twelfth episode of the work is therefore clearly very high, not only for the events that will be told during the episode, but also – and above all – because many fear that the series is about to collide with a dangerous qualitative drop.

In short, the questions that revolve around the episode are many, but for the moment we can not help but wait. In the meantime, however, some have been published on Twitter new images dedicated to the twelfth episode of the series, titled An Unseen Hope. The images – viewable at the bottom of the news – showcase some of the characters we will meet during the episode.

We remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the episode 11 of My Hero Academia Season 4.