'A life, a dinner': Learn to cook

If this year you have proposed to learn to move between stoves to stop buying pre-cooked food in the supermarket, in this Spanish series you will find extraordinary recipes to inspire you, courtesy of the great Quique Dacosta. The famous chef designs a series of dishes to represent the soul of his guests, among which are Alejandro Sanz, Najwa Nimri, Inma Cuesta or Andrés Velencoso.