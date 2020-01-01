The 12 greatest betrayals of the decade, from 2010 to 2020 between broken relationships and unexpected forgiveness

Love is eternal until a lover turns up! Hollywood celebs are certainly not immune and especially when you have a life in the spotlight, discovering one or another of them is rather easy. With the new year now arrived, we want to retrace the greatest betrayals of the 2020 decade. From Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to Jay-Z and Beyoncé. In short, the names certainly are not lacking and if some couples have opted for a reconciliation, others (many!) Have instead prepared the divorce papers. Handkerchief in hand to relive these scandals from 2010 to today, which have literally broken our hearts.
The 12 greatest betrayals of the 2020 decade
- Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren. 10 years have passed since the Tiger Woods scandal broke out. The richest golfer in the world, he was then married to the Norwegian model Elin Nordegren, but perhaps for him it was only a formality, since it turned out to have betrayed her with more women. It all started when Rachel Uchitel admitted that she had been his lover, which was followed by confessions from other women. The first major betrayal of the decade ended in 2010 when Elin officially filed for divorce.
- Eva Longoria and Tony Parker. Also in 2010, the divorce papers of another couple were filed, the one formed by the former Desperate Housewives Eva Longoria and the basketball player Tony Parker. The couple married since 2007, separates after Eva has discovered the multiple betrayals of her husband. That athletes are not a very reliable category?
- Sandra Bullock and Jesse James. Another betrayal, another divorce. To pay for it this time was Sandra Bullock. Married since 2005 to Jesse James, the actress filed for divorce in April 2010 after discovering his betrayal with porn diva Michelle McGee and many other women. In August 2010, Jesse begins a relationship with Kat Von D (yes, that of cosmetics), they will announce their engagement but then cancel it. Reason? He had cheated on Kat with other women. When the wolf sheds its fur …
- Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore. Let's face it, who hadn't hoped for their relationship? They were one of the first striking examples that love has no age, since they had 16 years of difference and for once, she was the greatest. Unfortunately, among the biggest scandals of the decade there is also that between Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore. The couple separated in 2011 after 6 years of marriage and the reason is the betrayal of him with a San Diego girl. In 2019 Demi Moore published his autobiography, which also talks about this relationship. The actress says that Ashton's betrayals have been repeated and this has put an end to the story.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Not even a Terminator can remain faithful. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver split up in 2011 after the news came out that the actor would have an affair with Mildred Baena and from whom a son would also be born. Already quite scandalous if it wasn't that this baby would be born a few days after Maria Shriver gave birth to their fourth child. If it were a ranking, this would deserve the top 3 of the greatest betrayals of the decade.
- Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. You will surely remember that vampire Robert Pattinson and human Kristen Stewart had an affair even off the big screen. What you may not remember is that in 2012 there was a betrayal in between. While Snow White and the hunter were shooting, the spark between the actress and the director of the film Rupert Sanders (he was also married) would have struck. It sparkles because it burned in a moment, since once the photos of the two came out in intimate attitudes, Kristen released a public apology, especially towards Robert, defined as "the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect more. ”The two are reconciled but a year later they definitely break.
- Jay – Z and Beyoncé. Among the greatest betrayals (and scandals) of the decade, Jay – Z and Beyoncé deserve the first position, if only for the theatricality of the thing. It is the evening of the Met Gala 2014 in New York, when Beyoncé, his sister Solange, Jay – Z and the bodyguard enter the hotel elevator. In the elevator, the rapper and sister-in-law have a disagreement that leads to Solange slapping Jay-Z between a petrified Beyoncé and the bodyguard who tries to stop her. The video taken by the surveillance camera goes around the globe and everyone wonders what Solange's anger could have triggered. The reason will be known after some time. Jay – Z has cheated on Beyoncé. And if the little sister told him her by putting her hands on him, Beyoncé as a great lady, on the story she made us an entire CD, Lemonade, in which she sings 4 to her husband. What is clear from the album, however, is that Beyoncé has decided to forgive him. Jay – Z makes mea culpa publicly by producing the album 4:44 in which in Sorry he sings: "What's good in a ménage a trois when you have a soul mate?" Nothing for us, and he probably understood it by making a public fine. Jay – Z and Beyoncé have overcome this and are now a family more united than ever.
- Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a marriage as short as troubled that ended in domestic harassment charges and a defamation lawsuit of over $ 50 million. The two actors got married in February 2015 and according to Depp, Amber would have started a relationship no less with Mister Tesla Elon Musk, a month after going to the altar. This is why Jack Sparrow sued his ex-wife, who she claims instead of having been mistreated by Depp and therefore departed. In all of this, Elon Musk said through attorneys, stating that his relationship with Amber would only begin in May 2016, when the Depp – Heard couple had already divorced. The causes are still pending between the two actors, and among the major scandals of the decade is one of those that unfortunately ended badly.
- Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani. The blonde No Doubt singer was married to singer Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2015 and had 3 children. The marriage ended after 13 years, and especially after poor Gwen discovered that her husband had been in a relationship for 3 years with the nanny Mindy Mann. Gwen has told of her broken heart on an album and is now happily in love with another cantate, Blake Shelton.
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Among the saddest scandals of the decade there is also the one that led to the divorce between Daredevil and Elettra, aka Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The two announced the separation one day after their tenth wedding anniversary. At the time there was talk of a betrayal of Ben with the ex nanny Christine Ouzounian. In 2017, however, it became known that the former Batman had been seeing another woman for 3 years and that it had started when he was still legally married. The woman in question is Lindsay Shookus, with whom Ben had a relationship until April 2019. The Shookus, at the time, was also married, and the clandestine relationship with Ben also ended her marriage. Jennifer and Ben are now divorced but fortunately the relationships between the two, also for the sake of the children, have remained good. They still see each other often and Jennifer also helped Ben on his path to alcohol addiction rehab. Certainly not the happy endig we hoped for, but better than many others.
- Offset and Cardi B. Cardi B in her songs is certainly not one who sends them to say on the contrary … reason why when she found out that her husband Offset had betrayed her, she filed for divorce. But the American singer is perhaps not as ruthless as she thinks and commenting on the separation she said that if the marriage had not worked, it was both of their fault and that probably the divorce would have taken time. This made Offset think that there was hope for a reconciliation. Ergo, apologized publicly and showed up unexpectedly at a concert of hers. Apparently the rapper's moves broke through the heart of Cardi B, who not only forgave him but the couple also bought a new home to live together.
- Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. One of the biggest scandals of the decade also includes a Kardashian. Poor Khloé was betrayed by basketball player Tristan Thompson several times, including a few days before she gave birth to their first-born True, in 2018. Perhaps, for the good of the child, Khloé Kardashian had forgiven him and relationship had continued. The drama then took place in February 2019, when Tristan was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's bbf, Jordyn Woods. He was permanently kicked out of the house and Jordyn was removed from the Kardashian / Jenner family. Absolutely from the podium also this scandal which is among the greatest betrayals of the decade.
