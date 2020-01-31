The 12 best documentaries you can see on HBO and Netflix about the world of software, technology and development

Share it:

With technology being an omnipresent part of our lives, it is possible that more than one is curious about the stories behind some of the most important advances in the field. Either from how they developed or how they work, the people behind them, their successes and failures, and how all this influences the world today.

Both Netflix and HBO you can get some interesting documentaries on these topics, many that sometimes go unnoticed by the complicated and sometimes useless of their search systems and recommendations. We have compiled a dozen of the available on Netflix and HBO Spain for your enjoyment

'Silicon Cowboys'

'Silicon Cownboys' is a documentary that tells the story of how Compaq challenged and beat IBM and Apple. In it you will see the birth, rise and fall of one of the most emblematic companies in technological history through the lives of its founders: Rod Canion, Jim Harris and Bill Murto.

'Print the Legend'

This is an original Netflix documentary that focuses on the 3D printing revolution and its growth The story is mainly the MakerBot and Formlabs startups, and other established companies such as Stratasys, PrintForm and 3D Systems.

'Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates'

A Netflix documentary that was released in 2019 and that tells in three parts and in detail the story of one of the most influential figures in the world of technology, the founder of Microsoft: Bill Gates. The production was in charge of Davis Guggenheim, who won an Oscar in 2017 for 'An Inconvenient Truth'.

'Prediction by the Numbers'

A PBS documentary series that takes a look at why some predictions fail while others can predict the future thanks to the explosion of digital technology, Internet, artificial intelligence and big data. 'Prediction by the Numbers' makes us wonder how we can rely on algorithms if we don't know how we get to them.

'AlphaGo'

'' AlphaGo 'is the Netflix documentary that best explains which meant that Google's DeepMind artificial intelligence beat the Go champion, Lee Sedol. Directed by Greg Kohs, the production tries to reflect what this meant both for the participants, as for the Go players and for the progress of the technology.

'Banking on Bitcoin'

'Banking on Bitcoin' is a Netflix documentary that was released in 2016, talks about the origins of bitcoin and how it evolved into what it is today. If you don't understand anything about cryptocurrencies so far, this documentary can help you to know that world critically.

'Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World'

A 2016 documentary directed and produced by Werner Herzog that has been the impact of multiple technologies on human life, from the birth of the Internet, to robotics and artificial intelligence. In it appear characters like Kevin Mitnick, Elon Musk, and Sebastian, Lawrence Krauss.

'The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley'

A documentary by Alex Gibney that tells the story of ELizabeth Holmes and Theranos, the multi-million dollar startup of Silicon Valley that promised to revolutionize the blood test industry. Theranos claimed to have the technology to offer a complete health diagnosis with a single drop of blood, the problem is that it never worked.

'The Truth About Killer Robots'

A 2018 documentary directed by directed by Maxim Pozdorovkin investigating the human deaths in which a robot has been involved, such as the incident with the Tesla autonomous car. Also check out the use of artificial intelligence in facial recognition tracking, and the use of robots in Japan.

'Explained'

'Explained' is a Netflix documentary series that attempts to explain in a simple way a variety of important topics. In the first season they have a development episode called 'Coding' that speaks about the evolution of programming languages ​​and how they are used to build a new and better world.

In the second season there is an episode called 'Cryptocurrency' that is dedicated to explaining what are cryptocurrencies and how have you made billionaires to some.

'The Great Hack'

A Netflix documentary released in 2019 in which the dark side of Silicon Valley is finally portrayed. The film focuses on the Cambridge Analytica scandal and how they used the data of millions of Facebook users to influence the latest presidential elections in the United States.

