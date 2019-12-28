The 11 best virals that cinema and series have left us in 2019

Share it:

We are about to say goodbye to 2019, a year that, in addition to great series and unforgettable movies, has left us a good handful of memes, virals and challenges out of cinema and television. From Baby Yoda to Sonic, going through a digitally rejuvenated Robert de Niro or the dancer of Joaquin Phoenix. Which has been the most shared this year and with what we have laughed the most? Come in, come in and see:

"Birdbox Challenge"

Not a fool in 2019 without tripping over everything to go with covered eyes. It was the first viral of the year, thanks to 'Birdbox'(entitled' Blind 'in Spain), the Netflix movie in which Sandra Bullock He had to run away with blindfold and two children in his arms.

The film premiered on December 14, 2018, and just two weeks were enough for the networks to be filled with videos of people imitating it … and hitting it with everything.

# LoMásTrinado The Bird Box Challenge gets out of control and Netflix asks that nobody do this viral challenge

Before the flood of videos, the platform itself was forced to issue a statement in which it said: "We cannot believe that we have to warn this, but don't hurt yourself with the Birdbox Challenge. We don't know how it started (…) but you shouldn't end up in the hospital because of some memes. "

After a few weeks in which these videos were multiplied by magic, this challenge went down in history along with the Harlem Shake, the Mannequin or the Ice Bucket Challenge.

The dance on the stairs of Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker'

Yes a dance It has become known worldwide this year, that has been that of the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) on the stairs when he was heading to the program of Murray Franklin (Robert de Niro).

Days after the premiere of the movie, the networks were filled with people dressed in red suits, yellow vests and clown makeup moving like the Phoenix character and down a flight of stairs.

A neighbor without knowing was recording the birth of one of the most memorable little dancers in the cinema. That of #Joker on the stairs. pic.twitter.com/ylQx1UbeiB – Cristian Phoyu (@CristianPhoyu) November 15, 2019

But not just any flight of stairs. Those that served as the setting for the Todd Phillips movie are located in the district of Bronx, in New York. Specifically at 1170 Shakespeare Avenue.

People who live in the area are already organizing protests against the hordes of tourists who go every day to take the picture of marras, so if you have planned a trip to New York, and go down the stairs as the Joker is among your plans, Think about it, that queues to immortalize it on Instagram can last for hours.

Hi Baby Yoda

When we believed that in the Star Wars universe there could be no creature more adorable than the porgs of 'The Last Jedi', it appears Baby yoda in the first chapter of 'The Mandalorian'.

And the madness is unleashed on the Internet with this 50 year old baby, with black eyes and bulging who loves soup.

The Disney series is 5 years after Episode VI, so it may not be the Yoda we already know (which in the original trilogy had 900 years of age) but if we did not know its origins … do you want To say that The Mandalorian will explain to us the roots of veteran Jedi teacher? He has children? Is there more like him?

The great row of 'History of a marriage' with the subtitles changed

The awkward scene of 'Marriage Story' where Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver discuss in the new apartment he has also resulted in a lot of memes. Above all, to those who subtitles change to talk about any subject. In this case, from the aforementioned Baby Yoda:

A forgotten coffee on the set of 'Game of Thrones'

Even the very Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) need caffeine to work. At least that we could see in the minute 17:40 of the fourth chapter of the last season in which, during a dinner in Winterfell, the Mother of Dragons has a glass of Starbucks by his side.

It seems that yesterday's game of thrones episode was so cold that Daenerys went to starbucks to buy a coffee.

But who the hell reviews the episodes of this series before they air? pic.twitter.com/DXNZKzAesk – Pol Turrents (@polispol) May 6, 2019

Nobody missed that anachronistic detail and, although HBO cleared it quickly just 48 hours after the episode was uploaded, the most famous cup of the year had already left almost 200,000 mentions in networks and generated an advertising impact valued at 2.3 billion according to The Hollywood Branded Company.

The Irish Netflix phenomenon

To the bottom of the last sequence with the last sentence of 'The Irishman' ('The Irishman'), the last film of Martin Scorsese It has been discussed to satiety in recent weeks.

I feel like Netflix added #TheIrishman on a Wednesday so I'd have to call in sick on a Thursday … pic.twitter.com/pErPDrbUPZ – Tufayel Ahmed (@tufayel) November 27, 2019

But if we talk about memes, no doubt those referring to the excessive duration of the film and those starring a Robert de Niro rejuvenated digitally thanks to the 'de-aging' technology, with a very well achieved result for some, but that is a visual aberration for others. De Niro Young occupies a good part of the three hours of footage of the film, which covers four decades in the lives of the characters.

The "evidently" of Belén Cuesta in 'Paquita Salas'

"Am I a fashion victim? Evidently", the character of Magüi, who gives life, wondered (and answered) Bethlehem Cuesta, in 'Paquita Salas'.

My boss: Have you used a video of Paquita Salas again for a tweet? I: pic.twitter.com/1IPFTZBqVg – PureGaming (@PureGaming_ES) August 23, 2019

And that image, that of Magüi with the red diver and the subtitle of "evidently"It has helped us this year to answer thousands of questions on Twitter since the third season of the Los Javis series premiered this summer. With permission from Noemí Argüelles, played by an impudent Yolanda Ramos, Magüi's meme has been one of the most commented this year.

The hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame

The letter of the Russo brothers that tweeted Marvel asking, please, that nobody did spoilers from 'Avengers: Endgame' on the networks, he toured Twitter like gunpowder. And it all came because, a few days before the premiere last April, a very revealing piece of footage was leaked on Reddit …

Finally, this spoiler did not affect the collection, and the movie soon positioned itself as the highest grossing in movie history.

A new robber in 'The paper house'

That Stephen King is a fan of the series of Alex Pina It is nothing new, but his tweet after the premiere of the third season of the series in July, in which he is running as 'Boston' wearing Dalí's mask, accumulated almost 2.5 million retweets and almost 16 million FAVs .

Remember MONEY HEIST, on Netflix? Cool right? The guys sent me some swag. In Season 2, I'll be rooting for Boston … and for my masked accomplice, the Thing of Evil. pic.twitter.com/wbVaFGl7lv – Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 23, 2019

'La casa de papel', the most popular series not spoken in English on the planet, does not need at this point any cover letter, but that one of the most important writers in the world declares himself a fan, has been an achievement.

The redesign of Sonic for the real action film

The barrage of criticism in the networks towards the design of the blue hedgehog that we saw in the first trailer of 'Sonic: The Movie' showed that almost nobody liked it.

To the extent that Jeff Fowler, the director, promised on Twitter that Paramount and Sega would start working on a new design of the famous hedgehog to, according to his words, "guarantee the fidelity of the character". And said and done.

Shortly after we saw a second trailer with the definitive form of the protagonist, much more similar to the videogame saga of the 90s. The power of network viralization, they say …

And here is the new SONIC design. The 3D modelers have done everything possible given the dates and the budget. DO YOU LIKE IT NOW? HEY? Do you like it? #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/zQHlzEgtMx – Jorge Loser (@loserjorge) May 3, 2019

Chris Evans's jersey in 'Daggers in the back'

The actor, who in 'Daggers in the back' ('Knives Out') acts as a millionaire heir of the murdered old man and, therefore, one of the suspects of his death, looks in one of the scenes a style very different from that It has accustomed us.

Ok, we are used to seeing him as Captain America and that he was dressed as a superhero in this movie would be very rare, but the funny thing is that this garment it has become both an object of mockery in networks and an object of desire for numerous firms.

The range that this has !!! pic.twitter.com/W3U5YMDAzJ – Knives Out (@KnivesOut) December 5, 2019

The fact is that the scene where we see him having a beer with a warm sweater has made Evans the second actor most talked about this year, according Twitter Data, just behind Tom Holland.