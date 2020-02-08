The 11 best vampire series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Movistar

Share it:

Seductive, playful, clever, silly, classic or modern, vampires are one of the great resources of fiction when creating attractive content. From the updated origins of the Bram Stoker classic to the most classic video games of the last century, the bloodsuckers cram the televisions and the platforms. Let's go over the best vampire series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Movistar.

TV bites

With the latest review of the literature classic by the always interesting Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, in a reinvention of history that has not left anyone indifferent, we will begin the review by the last to arrive, the most anticipated and, in reality, the one that was before any other.

Dracula (Netflix)

With the help of Paul McGuigan, Jonny Campbell and Damon Thomas, three veterans of the most postmodern british scene, the coolest BBC authors paint a new portrait of the vampire king between the seducer of the move imagined by Tom Holland and the elegant classicism of the imposing Christopher Lee. The opinion division burst Twitter during the first days on Netflix, so something will be there that you will have to see as soon as possible. Three chapters of 90 minutes may be too much, but hey, it's the damn 'Dracula'.

NOS4A2 (Amazon Prime)

A novel by Joe Hill, music by Mike Patton, tons of latex and craft effects … in theory everything 'NOS4A2' offers is irresistible. Unfortunately, Joe Hill still needs to find his way, let's not forget that he hardly has four written novels. The television adaptation of his vampire on wheels leaves some memorable moment, especially those related to the special effects of yesteryear, but like the original work, it is a bit of a hodgepodge of frightening ideas. Come on, not that bad.

What we do in the shadows (HBO)

Jemaine Clement, 50% of Flight of the Conchords, was also 50% behind the creation of the funniest vampire comedy of recent years. Now he is also the main person in charge of the television adaptation that you can see on HBO and that, against all odds, is really brilliant. Aristocratic-vampiric problems of the first world mixed with ambition and thirst for blood and power are a more than appetizing dish. Despite the huge number of episodes that have decided to plan.

The Passage (Movistar)

Created by Liz Heldens, veteran and with a spectacular curriculum formed by 'Friday Night Lights' or 'The Orville', adapts the Justin Cronin series of novels quite elegantly. He has barely touched the surface of a somewhat trite but always effective original materil, especially when the referents and mirrors in which he looks are so debtors of the most classic terror. As if that were not enough with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, among the directors of the series we find classics of the video clip such as Marcos Siega or that great horror that we miss so much called Ti West.

Preacher (HBO)

It was difficult, if not impossible, that Garth Ennis's masterpiece, Steve Nilon and Glenn Fabry (those covers, for God's sake), made a faithful leap to the movies or television. But times change, products adapt to their times and some producers with such a good eye as Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have enough courage to open and close a series that, whether you like it or not, is something else … but always It's 'Preacher.' In its own way, really exemplary.

Van Helsing (Netflix)

Only a calf like this already makes our hearts pound: the very distant descendant of the mythical vampire hunter is resurrected to end the threat that humanity is suffering. The Serie it will end with its fifth season, but getting this far by now has enormous merit. Among his many hidden surprises, Jason Priestley as director of some episodes and Neil LaBute writing a good handful are, at least, curiosities worth seeing.

V Wars (Netflix)

The return of Ian Somerhalder to the vampiric universe after his good years in 'Vampire Chronicles' was undoubtedly the main attraction of the new series. Like the bad vices, the series leaves you hangover but wanting to know how it will continue. Those responsible have managed to play with expectations and move from less to more. You must be aware of your own mistakes in the future. If you get it, the nth vampire epidemic that threatens existence of humanity, it can be very interesting.

Tokyo Vampire Hotel (Amazon Prime)

Sion Sono can do what he wants, that we will be there to see it. With the aesthetic by flag, Sono writes and directs alone all this moody modernist vampire full of kung fu, not especially fine eroticism and clans of vampires facing each other. Together with some of the most insane ideas that the director of the excellent 'The Forest of Love' has had, it is an ideal bet for anyone looking for something different than usual.

Castlevania (Netflix)

Warren Ellis adapting one of the most popular video game of the Konami of the eighties in anime format. That is, for many fans of both, one of the most unexpected and pleasant gifts that any platform has ever delivered. As short as it was the touchstone that was actually its first season, 'Castlevania' is a must for any lover of the genre. And it is also very beautiful.

Penny Dreadful (Movistar)

What a great goal here was the good of John Logan. Veteran screenwriter who has touched all the sticks Together with some of the greatest (Scorsese, Burton, Scott, Mendes), he was able to transfer all Gothic classicism to an unmatched fiction where freedom of (good) ideas and great directors was the main hallmark. An excellent psychological thriller full of dark mysteries, suspense and estilazo.

Yaşamayanlar (Netflix)

In its eagerness to continue expanding its brand, Netflix has produced this Turkish series full of ghouls, vampires, revenge and gangster nights in an area as much in favor of construction as the night of the Turkish city. A lot of crazy ideas and refritos of other people's works that, against all prognosis, accentuate the sympathy of this series b with capital letters that must be seen to be believed.