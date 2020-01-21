The 11 best Roman Polanski movies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Noted by misfortune and controversy (who knows if they will be related), Roman Polanski has fought to move forward with his work, despite the difficulties that his life adds to the performance of his work. Separating work and author, it is clear that the unrepeatable Polanski cinema has influenced not a few important authors today. Embracing every genre imaginable and with a strong fantasy and European horror component either adapting to Shakespeare or Topor.

A marked life

Holocaust survivor, collateral victim of the fateful night of 1969 that Quentin Tarantino decided to redesign and, above all, accused on numerous occasions of rape, Roman Polanski has an order to search and capture the United States behind him, but also a lot of cinema to recover and claim whenever one is for the work. Taking advantage of the premiere of his latest work, 'The officer and the spy', we will remember the legacy of a filmmaker who will turn 87 next summer ..

A wild god (Carnage, 2011)

A work that is alive, and that is the most important thing in a story that it develops entirely between the hall and the living room of the house from a marriage where two couples file rough edges in just eighty minutes. Adapting a work by Yasmina Reza, the interpretations of his cast raise the film above average. Although it struggles to escape its scenic roots, or perhaps for that reason, it is a fascinating chamber piece about social degradation and discourse from the noble's watchtower. A good snack to start with your director.

Criticism in Espinof: 'A wild god'.

Death and the Maiden (Death and the Maiden, 1994)

Well, another marriage with peculiar problems not to go beyond the rules of the Polanski house. His taste for creating tension and drama in contained environments, that's why the director knows how to get gold from Ariel Dorfman's work. Sigourney Weaver and Ben Kingsley arrive at about high levels of tension and bad vibes fictional with a lot of atrocious reality. With division of opinions for a quarter of a century, it is still fascinating as an exercise in revenge and something else.

Frantic (Frantic, 1988)

Harrison Ford at the best moment of his career before Liam Neeson could dream of becoming this kind of character twenty years later. 'Frantic' is one of the most commercial works (and therefore also the most tasteless) of Roman Polanski in the form of Nice thriller thriller for the joy of our parents on the days when we preferred to see and read the things that inspired 'Stranger Things'. Good option for a Sunday desktop Polanski.

The Vampire Dance (The Fearless Vampire Killers, 1967)

Polanski dared with the comedy to take a breath between such intensity, and got fully into the most cloying vampire parody. 'The dance of vampires' is, in effect, a comedy by Roman Polanski. With all of that implies. But the cruelest of all is that the director would find his future wife, Sharon Tate, here, who would live with the filmmaker the last years of his life. Although his sense of humor may not be to everyone's liking, fans of the film are told all over the world and I say it will be for something.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The dance of the vampires'.

The Chimeric Tenant (The Tenant, 1976)

Polanski looking for a flat It must have been something worth seeing. Polanski himself stars in this adaptation of Roland Topor's work as a bureaucrat who moves to the French apartment once occupied by a young woman who attempted suicide. As the owner and the neighbors behave as the neighbors of his cinema always do, a journey begins without return to paranoia. Beaten by critics, she has managed to establish herself as a cult title among fans on the most twisted side of the director and fantasy films in general.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The chimeric tenant'.

Macbeth (1971)

Despite the prestige of the adaptations of Justin Kurzel, Orson Welles or Béla Tarr (and with Joel Coen on the way with another), the most incredible, amazing and hallucinating adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic is this Playboy production (yes, Playboy, as He also made clear Quentin Tarantino) directed by Polanski. It also shows chilling similarities with the murder of his wife. The movie goes plenty of disturbing images and violence, besides playing generously in the field of terror. It can become your favorite cinematographic Shakespeare.

Repulsion (1965)

Big words. One of the best films of its director and the history of horror movies. With her first film in Macbeth's language, Polanski turned into a chilling psychological horror movie at the service (or vice versa, rather) of Catherine Deneuve, a young woman with several problems with sex and men. unable to decipher between what is real and what is not, he will quickly begin to uncover the box of thunder from the cracked mind of its protagonist.

Tess (1980)

Over time it has become one of those "indispensable" of the eighties (it arrived in Spain in autumn 1980) that many of us discovered in vhs. Polanski directed 'Tess' in homage to his late wife, who gave him a copy of Thomas Hardy's book in the hope that he would turn it into a movie. And I will not quote the director of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Winner of three Oscars, it is an intense love story with an amazing photograph. Three hours of love triangle no, they are not the best option to start with your director.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Tess'.

Dead end (Cul-de-sac, 1966)

A very black story about an American gangster trapped in a British castle where he will meet a peculiar marriage. A excessive sexual and psychological game between the criminal and the couple it will turn red hot, and Polanski delights to constantly burst our expectations. To see in a lavish double show with the masterpiece of Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, 'Let the bodies tan.'

Chinatown (1974)

Tribute and reinvention of black cinema, 'Chinatown' still bothers and seduces with its twisted and bizarre plot. Jack Nicholson is a detective of the 30s trapped in a network of intrigue and a sinister secret. The main mystery will only be the surface of something much darker. Towne's deconstruction of the genre on the lyrics and Polanski on the camera, along with the presence of John Huston make 'Chinatown' one of the best movies in movie history. You can start here, if you are going black cinema.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Chinatown'.

The Devil's Seed (Rosemary's Baby, 1968)

Author cinema. Exemplary adaptation Classic cinema. The most important thing: pure and hard horror movies. Defined as the great European talent in Hollywood, Polanski terrified the world with this occult thriller based on the novel by Ira Levin. Starring Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes in another marriage that does not go well, 'The seed of the devil' achieves the unthinkable, constantly terrifying from the suggestion. Another untouchable masterpiece that should be your bedside horror movie.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The seed of the devil'.