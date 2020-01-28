The 11 best realistic films about pandemics and deadly viruses

Share it:

Suddenly, without knowing what its origin is, a deadly virus spreads worldwide and, in a few days, it begins to decimate the population. The contagion occurs through simple contact between human beings. These lines could serve as a description of the worrying, tragic reality of the last days, but in reality it is the synopsis of 'Contagion', the realistic thriller without special effects on the effects of an epidemic that Steven Soderbergh directed almost ten years ago. Now we are going to recover some of the most effective films about pandemics and deadly viruses in the cinema.

Made in China

Beyond the always shocking cultural confrontation (those animal markets), if we all have something in common, if there is something that unites us to mortals, it is precisely the fear of losing our vitality. Hopeful news is not coming, and border closures by land, sea and air evoke us cinematographic catastrophes that our blood has been frozen throughout our lives.

More or less realistic, more or less bloody, all scary, the cinema of lethal pandemics It has always been on our screens, large and small, to make us reflect without losing its entertainment capacity.

Contagion

Address: Steven Soderbergh

Distribution: Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law

Almost ten years ago since the hyperactive filmmaker, with a screenplay by Scott Z. Burns, put fear in our bodies through the lethal disease that, among others, Gwyneth Paltrow. The director's sobriety in the service of global panic allows him to constantly flirt with that cruelty he likes so much to put fear into the body of any human being with access to his cinema. Far from being one of his great works, it is undeniable that 'Contagion' is an excellent film about the power of fear, the difficulties of governments to protect their innocent citizens and the courage and strength of the few who try to do something.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Contagion'.

Outbreak

Address: Wolfgang Petersen

Distribution: Dustin Hoffman, René Russo, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Cuba Gooding Jr., Donald Sutherland

25 years of this classic blockbuster-pandemic-catastrophic cinema where the director of 'The Submarine (Das Boot)' had a great time destroying the dream and ideal life of the average American with a fantastic premise, a cast of first and really exciting moments. That then everything is taken apart to end up in the skeleton of a generic mass grave is the least, because what matters in this case is the trip.

Apocalypse (The Stand)

Address: Mick Garris

Distribution: Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Jamey Sheridan, Laura San Giacomo, Rob Lowe

Great works have emerged from Stephen King's privileged perverse mind, exemplary novels that have served as the basis for a series of adaptations of all lineages for film or television. And one of the most popular is the vast miniseries of Mick Garris, which, full of big names, became a worldwide success in the mid-nineties. Now, with a remake underway, it's a good time to check the high level of terror that can cause the mythical Randall Flagg.

Twelve Monkeys

Address: Terry Gilliam

Distribution: Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt, Christopher Plummer

Only someone like Terry Gilliam could capture in images a story like the one that David and Janet Peoples wrote to Chris Marker. It is possible that it was the first time Brad Pitt left us hallucinated with his interpretative skills. He was also surprised to see Willis with the star look of the burned b (z) series he currently maintains. 'Twelve monkeys' is a major work that, if not for 'Brazil', would be by far the most important and influential movie of Monty Python more artistically restless.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Twelve monkeys'.

Sons of men

Address: Alfonso Cuarón

Cast: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Peter Mullan, Danny Huston

'Children of men' is a miracle. An adaptation of a P.D. James where a filmmaker like Cuarón, always more concerned with other much "smaller" subjects, decided to mark a before and after in the cinematographic narrative of this century. Unfortunately, this hyper-realistic science fiction epic has become too close to continue thinking that it is only a visionary fiction.

Espinof's critique: 'Children of men'.

Arrives at night

Address: Trey Edward Shults

Distribution: Joel Edgerton, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough

We have an age at which the man in the sack, Chucky or the damn Babadook ceases to scare us because over the years we begin to fear other things that are much closer, possible and painful.

And they are scary. Or do you not remember that nightmare you had not long ago and that destroyed your body and soul throughout the day? Those fears are what this remarkable movie uses as weapon of mass destruction.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Arrive at night'.

Virus (The Flu)

Address: Kim Sung-su

Distribution: Jang Hyuk, Su-Ae, Cha In-pyo, Park Hyo-ju

A strain of bird flu fires in Seoul, causing the death of those affected in just over 24 hours. A dangerously close movie in time and space, and although we knew how to get out of that virus at the time, the images that this catastrophic adventure spits remind us that sometimes the news can overcome fiction.

Blindly

Address: Fernando Meirelles

Distribution: Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Danny Glover, Alice Braga, Gael García Bernal

Adapting to Saramago is not easy, and Meirelles first encountered a serious division of opinions with his "vision" of 'Essay on blindness'. Instead of zombies or natural disasters, the main antagonist of the film is the human race same. Or better yet, his indifference to the weakness of others. As in the best contributions of the post-apocalyptic genre. The same thing that happens outside our homes every time, unfortunately.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Blind'.

Panic in the streets

Address: Elia Kazan

Distribution: Richard Widmark, Paul Douglas, Jack Palance, Barbara Bel Gedes, Zero Mostel

What apparently is nothing more than a series b film about criminals (bearers of the same plague) and heroes against the clock, it was actually a great dizzy partridge so that the prevailing macartism did not make things difficult. Also, this great Kazan movie was the trampoline of Jack Palance, which debuted on the big screen with this high voltage thriller. Of course, movies like those before were no longer made.

Andromeda's threat

Address: Robert Wise

Distribution: Arthur Hill, David Wayne, Kate Reid, James Olson, Paula Kelly

The director of 'Star Trek, the movie' or 'West Side Story' adapting what may be the most "serious" work of Michael Crichton in the early seventies can only result in a science fiction classic that transcended as few. A race against time to stop a virus that has infected a small village and has claimed the lives of its inhabitants. superior to almost all disaster movies of his time. Today it is still pure scientifically and cinematographically.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The threat of Andromeda'.

Light of my life

Address: Casey Affleck

Distribution: Casey Affleck, Anna Pniowsky, Tom Bower, Elisabeth Moss

After a few problems and vetoes related to a series of accusations towards him, Casey Affleck sang the mea culpa and then designed a film in which the women of the world had died. With much in common with titles like 'The road' or the one mentioned above 'Blind', Affleck bets on the mumblecore to pull an apocalypse something already transited, but with a good taste something above average.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The light of my life'.