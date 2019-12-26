Share it:

Our review of the most outstanding cinema of the year makes a stop on the streaming platform today with a more determined commitment to the seventh art. Specifically, today we have to make a stop to highlight which have been The 11 best Netflix movies in 2019.

Titles like 'The Irish' or 'Story of a marriage' have come to sneak into the lists of the best films of the year without going into more detail, but on Netflix there have been more feature films featured throughout these 365 days. So much so that I suspect that more than one will miss certain titles, but this is still a personal selection. With no more to add, I leave you with them.

'6 in the shade'

The style of Michael Bay raised to the nth power. So much so that Bay has no problem sacrificing whatever it takes to offer a show without limits in which he turns all his obsessions. It already starts sweeping with a memorable chase but then it even manages to overcome. Now, or you enter your particular proposal or you may simply see in it nonsense that causes you a headache.

Criticism in Espinof: '6 in the shade' is pure Michael Bay: an orgy of action and nonsense for Netflix

'Who would you take to a desert island?'

A film that immerses us in a very specific vital stage and that reflects very well the life of Madrid through four friends who share a flat whose relationship will undergo a series of drastic changes when certain secrets come to light. The inspired cast is essential to conquer us, as it is also that behind the cameras is someone who knows what needs to be given more importance for the set to work better.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Who would you take to a desert island?': Remarkable generational portrait that keeps Netflix's good streak with Spanish cinema

'Seventeen'

A soft and well-liked film that aspires to leave the spectator in good shape after attending the special adventures of two sisters to locate the dog of one of them. These types of works come in handy from time to time, especially if with them you take the opportunity to present two talented actors and truffles their trip with experiences that start a smile on a multitude of occasions, as well as see how it changes The relationship between them.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Seventeen'. Daniel Sánchez Arévalo's movie for Netflix is ​​a light and tender family comedy

'The Road: A Breaking Bad Movie'

To some extent it is still an unnecessary epilogue for one of the best series of all time, but it is also a gift for fans to meet Jesse Pinkman again one last time. Truffled by appearances of other characters from this same universe, it is a solvent film, which does not contribute but also does not bother and in which those responsible show everything learned until then.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Road: A Breaking Bad movie': the Netflix sequel is the epilogue that Jesse Pinkman deserved

'The Irish'

The culmination of Martin Scorsese's gangster movies. A film in which he gathers everything he had exhibited until then and proposes a work that is growing until he achieves an outstanding emotional impact on his final stretch. Before, I had started remembering jewels like 'One of ours' or 'Casino' before Al Pacino took over the show, although the most inspired of his amazing cast is a sensational Joe Pesci.

Criticism on Espinof: 'The Irishman': Martin Scorsese has signed his definitive gangster movie for Netflix

'High Flying Bird'

The first and the best of Steven Soderbergh's two films for Netflix in 2019. A remarkable sports film that instead of focusing on the activity inside the basketball court takes refuge in a lockout to investigate the weavings that are in the offices. It also has the technical peculiarity of having been shot with iPhones.

'Story of a marriage'

One of the movies of the year. A fascinating and painful portrait of the divorce process between two people who do not hate each other – although confrontation is inevitable when there is a child involved – simply his life has gone on different paths. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are exceptional, but also watch their great side.

Criticism on Espinof: 'Story of a marriage': Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are extraordinary in one of Netflix's best movies

'Klaus'

An instant Christmas classic that recovers 2D animation to show that it can still give a lot of itself. It manages to balance the fun with the emotional to convey a message seen on many occasions but raised in such an inspired way that it is very difficult not to touch the sensitive fiber.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Klaus': Netflix hits the target with its first Spanish animated film, an endearing and fun Christmas proposal

'The perfection'

A twisted film that surprises you several times throughout the story without losing its credibility. And it could have been ridiculous very easily, but that is saved with ingenuity, an effective atmosphere and good actresses. You need more daring proposals like this but also know how to handle it.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Perfection': Netflix launches a delirious and shameless exercise of horror that knows how to play with its constant imprudence

'The King'

It costs a little to tear off a film that does reach the epic desired when its protagonist is basically forced to fight on the battlefield. Then and during the previous confrontations between Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson, 'The King' shines brightly, but previously he had stayed a little in no man's land raising the evolution of its protagonist.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The King'. Netflix proposes an ambitious Shakespearean epic for the showcase of Timothée Chalamet

'I am Dolemite'

The return to the first division of Eddie Murphy after several years away from the big screen. A great biopic that suppurates love of cinema in which the actor gives himself body and soul. In addition, it is accompanied by a large squad of secondary – especially tronchante is Wesley Snipes – to pay tribute to a figure so far forgotten about blaxplotation.

Criticism in Espinof: 'I am Dolemite': Eddie Murphy returns through the big door on Netflix with a biopic blaxploitation