The 11 Best Movies to Watch Free Open This Weekend (April 17-19)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We return to Espinof the section inaugurated last week in which we review the most outstanding cinema that can be seen on national television during this weekend of the April 17 to 19 2020 in order to be able to disconnect a little from the closure due to the coronavirus.

Below you will find a personal selection of what I consider to be the 11 best movies that you can see free in open this weekend. It should be clarified that there are tapes such as 'Sherlock Holmes' -in Neox on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.- or "Matilda" -on Sunday on the Paramount Network at 3:30 p.m.- that I already included last week, so I have decided to leave them off this time.

'The Dark Knight Rises'

It is the worst installment of the Batman trilogy by Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale, but it serves to be a most entertaining movie with a handful of anthological scenes – brilliant especially the first fight against Bane.

Saturday at 10:05 p.m. on Antena 3

Criticism in Espinof

'Hombre de Hierro'

The movie that started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I don't think there are many people left without having seen it, but it is an essential superhero movie, even if its interest wanes slightly in its final stretch.

Friday at 22:30 in CLAN

Criticism in Espinof

'The cabin in the woods'

One of the most ingenious horror films of the 21st century so far, which also refuses to be just that, since it also offers a rereading of the genre without fear of using the necessary ingredients. Better to see it without knowing more details.

Saturday at 8:20 p.m. on Paramount Network

Criticism in Espinof

'Lucia and Sex'

I confess that I have not reviewed it for a long time, but at the time a refreshing romantic proposal that had no doubts when it came to approaching the sexuality of its characters in an open way. The good work of Paz Vega also helps.

Early morning Friday to Saturday at 1:00 on the Paramount Network

'For a bunch of dollars'

Perhaps it is the worst western of the three that Clint Eastwood made under the orders of Sergio Leone, but not because of his own demerits, but because of the high level of the other two.

Sunday at 10:10 p.m. on Thirteen

Criticism in Espinof

'Predestination'

An ideal movie for those who believe that time travel movies have been so abused that it is impossible to offer anything new. Also note the performances of Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook, now better known thanks to their participation in the essential series 'Succession'.

Sunday at 10:10 p.m. on Paramount Network

Criticism in Espinof

'Snowbreaker (Snowpiercer)'

A fascinating science-fiction film by the director of 'Parasites' that puts us on a train in a post-apocalyptic future in which each wagon hides something different. In line, the least favored who are going to start a rebellion …

Sunday at 7:53 p.m. on Paramount Network

Criticism in Espinof

'Signals of the future'

A very crushed movie at the time and that deserved better luck. It is true that it has clear weaknesses, but this science fiction proposal starring Nicolas Cage works as a hobby, but it also hides quite juicy ideas.

Sunday at 5:32 p.m. on Paramount Network

Criticism in Espinof

'The Equalizer'

An effective approach to the figure of the urban justice raised by the presence behind the cameras of Antoine Fuqua, who knows how to endow the film with nerve and elegance, and by the solid protagonist played by Denzel Washington. If you like it, the sequel is even better.

Sunday at 22:00 in La 1

Criticism in Espinof

'The Game'

It is not one of my favorites by David Fincher – it does not help that I did it between two such capital works as 'Seven' and 'The Fight Club' – but the twisted game that he proposes catches you, making you doubt what is happening so much as its protagonist played by Michael Douglas.

Saturday at 5:55 p.m. on Paramount Network

Criticism in Espinof

'After the green heart'

An agile pastime by Robert Zemeckis who seeks in his own way to emulate the success of Indiana Jones. It does not go as far, but it gives more than enough to have a good time with the adventure that the couple formed by Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turnet lives.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Thirteen (just below is issued its sequel, the much lower 'The Jewel of the Nile').

Criticism in Espinof