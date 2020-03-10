the 11 best movies to meet a legend without fear of failure

Share it:

From his numerous collaborations with the Swedish director Ingmar Bergman to the most popular Hollywood movies, including mastodontic franchises, popular series and unforgettable fiascos, Max von Sydow was a key element of world cinema For decades he saved and / or improved every project in which he participated.

A legend forever

Franco-Swedish actor Max Von Sydow, protagonist of a dozen films directed by his compatriot and friend Ingmar Bergman before embarking on a successful international career, died Monday at age 90.

Born as Carl Adolf von Sydow on April 10, 1929 in Lund, Sweden, to a mother school teacher and father ethnologist and university professor, the future "Max" grew up in a rich family and he was passionate about school theater, where, with some friends, he founded a small amateur company.

Discovered by theater director Alf Sjoberg, von Sydow became Ingmar Bergman's favorite actor. Until 1971, the Swedish filmmaker will have the actor up to 13 times, with performances well remembered in various masterpieces: 'The seventh seal' (1957), 'Wild strawberries' (1957), 'The spring of the maiden' (1959) or 'The hour of the wolf' (1967). But since not only man lives Swedish masterpieces, we will remember some of the most interesting films to meet an interpretation legend who didn't know fear.

The Exorcist

In the adaptation of William Peter Blatty's novel, director William Friedkin applied the religiosity of von Sydow's performances in Bergman's cinema to make him the perfect father Merrin. His role, that of an exorcist with the mission of eradicating the devil in the city of Washington. His humanity and his faith on the screen make his Merrin an unforgettable element of an unrepeatable movie.

The three days of the condor

A film that conspires against the CIA with scenes set in the World Trade Center is enjoyed almost more now than then. It is not the best nor the most crazy thriller seventies, because there are 'The Last Witness' (The Parallax View) or 'Capricorn One', but those others did not have Max von Sydow in a relentless murderous plan. Perhaps the best work of Sydney Pollack.

Gordon flash

The spectacular and very camp (and in its own way) classic sci-fi cult produced by Dino De Laurentis, directed by Mike Hodges, is practically a cinematic comic from end to end. Max Von Sydow, Topol and Timothy Dalton play their roles with energy and commitment. Su Ming, villain of the show, is as iconic as the protagonist's shirt or the movie's soundtrack.

Hannah and her sisters

It was inevitable that Woody Allen had Bergman's favorite actor In one of his movies. In addition, in one of the best: a powerful dramedia about family ties broken by the disenchantment of love. Renewing on his past, von Sydow's character is another Allen spokesman, but he is also that older man who has lost his faith in love and life.

Strange Brew

In the early 80s, von Sydow did not settle for the space epic and pointed to the wild Canadian comedy alongside Rick Moranis. 'Strange concoction' is an impossible mix where Sydow fits perfectly. After so many years of repression and serious containment, it had to be a relief to get into such endearing nonsense.

Pelle the conqueror

Von Sydow received his first Oscar nomination to the best actor in the adaptation of the Martin Andersen Naxo novel directed by Bille August. Perhaps the film will not be the most remembered of the legendary performer, but its historical fact of the nomination makes it clear that it was again delivered to the fullest in an excessively long drama.

The store (Needful Things)

It is hard for him to start, but when he reaches his cruising speed (the cruising speed that a movie can reach that seems shot in a film course for the elderly), he shows himself with that affection so typical of unpretentious thrillers of the 90s. Of course, the highlight of the function was its interpretation and how it showed how well it was happening. For something we were in Stephen King territory.

Shutter island

During the decade of 2010, von Sydow no longer allowed himself to be seen so often (although he would still receive another nomination), that is why his appearance magnifies Martin Scorsese's film. Here he plays a psychiatrist who provoked a very special concern. 'Shutter Island' is a horror movie with an exceptional cast and lots of great ideas, but where the star's vibrations pierced the screen.

So strong, so close (Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close)

A movie that shouldn't be here, but that meant the second Oscar nomination for Max von Sydow. A film of doubtful taste on topics too delicate and recent with a cast of stars contributing their grain of sand to the memory of the fallen. Something to forget but where the star wore New York palm.

Ghostbusters II

Without crediting, but putting his voice and his charisma to the villain of the function, the mythical Vigo to whom Wilhelm von Homburg made a face. Another very minor title for a legend as von Sydow, but also a sample of the desire he always had when catching the bull by the horns.

Minority Report

A great villain for a great movie. Philip K. Dick, Steven Spielberg, Hitchcock and Cruise. Spielberg warned of a society willing to give up some civil rights for possible illusory security just one year after September 11. Dress right now, it gives a lot of play. As much as we are facing a classic.