The 11 best comics of 2020 … so far

We are in an atypical year in every way and that is being noticed when reviewing the highlights of the year. The comic is not an exception with many novelties postponed by COVID-19, closing of libraries, etc.

Even with all these unforeseen impediments, by now 2020 we have already been able to enjoy a few vignetted gems. Today we want to highlight the eleven best comics and graphic novels that have been published in Spain so far.

'Lost Bullets 6: Assassins' by David Lapham

New volume of unpublished material from 'Bullets Lost' and a new jewel that we have in our hands, friends. An adventure of the protagonists towards the blackest of the human condition in a comic that is jumping in time but without just hindering an excellent reading that deserves all the attention and our compliments.





Missing Bullets 06. Assassins

Bowie by Steve Horton and Michael Allred

One of the first surprises of the year comes from the hand of Allred, who as always participates in a comic, gives an extra magic point to the good script. A comic that ranks among the best vignette biographies that can be enjoyed today.





Bowie: Stardust, Lightning Guns, And Space Age Fantasies

'Dynasty of X / Powers of X', by Jonathan Hickman et al.

Now that it has finished its edition in Spain, it is time to recommend this artwork. After a prolonged absence after performing the monumental 'Secret Wars', Jonathan Hickman breaks the molds of what has been done so far with the X-Men with the doublet 'Dynasty of X' ('House of X') and 'Powers of X' ('Powers of X'). These two parallel miniseries unveil a promising new era for the mutant franchise. A joy full of fascinating and novel concepts that has a perfect drawing by Pepe Larraz.





'Harleen' by Stjepan Šejić

As usual, the arrival of the theaters in a superhero movie brings with it a new comic about the character. This time within the Black Label "adult" collection, DC has started editing a beautiful (especially in the drawing) origin of Harley Quinn. Although in my heart 'Crazy love' will always be the benchmark for the character, it must be recognized that this reinvention is highly enjoyable.





'The human', by Diego Agrimbau and Lucas Varela

Although the plot is not particularly striking (an android who wakes up on a planet to explore without knowing what his mission is), the Argentines Agrimbau and Varela manage to get from this comic one of the most interesting readings so far in 2020. Especially because of how they handle the elements of science fiction and play with the genre bordering on perfection.





'Together in this', by Blanca Vázquez

Minimalist, but not for that reason empty of intensity and deep moments, the debut of the cacereña Blanca Vázquez is a stimulating reflection on abortion and the taboo on it. Encouraging, in large part, because of how the author uses the language of comics so that each page smells fresh, unusual.





Together in this (Ear Chair)

'Black water lilies', by Didier Cassegrain and Fred Duval

Great adaptation of Michel Bussi's novel which is, in turn, inspired by the work of Monet. A fascinating noir that has a splendid and delicate drawing, that fluidly transports us through a story that works like a clock.





'Lost in the beyond', by Ramón Boldú

Boldú begins to undertake his peculiar and somewhat fictional autobiography going back to 2003 and introducing us to a new love after his second divorce, a time when he will dedicate himself to painting El bosco's Garden of Earthly Delights on the walls of a couples swap club. A fun comic, with moments as rare as fun.





Lost in the Hereafter 1 (Earmuff Armchair)

'The Grimr Saga', by Jérémie Moreau

This award-winning BD (who triumphed in Angouleme a couple of years ago) tells the emotional and moving story of a young Icelandic orphan as he struggles to survive in a monumental portrait that catapults his author to the list of cartoonists to follow very close.





'Spiderman: A Lifetime', by Chip Zdarsky and Mark Bagley

Chip Zdarsky tackles a huge task in one of the brightest wall-climbing comics in years. And that we are chaining very good stages so far this century. With the always effective drawing by Mark Bagley, we find ourselves with a simple and at the same time tremendously complex premise: What if Peter Parker (and his world) had aged in real time? in a reimagining of the character's story with a lot of feeling and an amazing script.





Spider-Man: Life Story (Spider-Man: Life Story (2019)) (English Edition)

'Tamara de Lempicka', by Virginie Grenier and Daphne Collignon

A short European comic but equally intense and beautiful who reviews a part of the life of the artist Tamara de Lempicka in her search for a model for her nudes. A comic that infuses us with this Parisian avant-garde as a refuge and inspiration for artists in a work through the overwhelming personality of the protagonist.



