The 11 best children's movies to celebrate Book Day

After a few (many) days locked up, there will be more than a few children who, with luck, will have entered the wonderful world of literature, a necessary and key stimulus for their development.

Now in the Day of the book Less festive than we remember, it does not hurt to compensate for this lack of bookstores and fairs with an adaptation of, perhaps, a title they have read. Let's see some of the best children's movies based on books.

Once upon a time in … a book

A good bedtime book captures the attention and triggers young children's imaginations, something that has never been easy to recreate on screen. That magic is unique, because only the child who listens to the story is able to put the shapes and faces of his characters. It is not easy to find a cinema as pure as the pages of a classic (or not) of literature, but since cinema is cinema, it has insisted on remembering them and trying to offer them a stimulus similar to 24 frames per second.

Sometimes even legendary filmmakers like Billy Wilder worked on projects like 'Emil and the Detectives', the first adaptation of the Erich Kästner classic, which he wrote alongside the filmmaker. Fantastic, sad, euphoric, in real or animated image, we will recover some of our favorite adaptations.

Matilda

DirectionDanny DeVito

Distribution: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman

A di-rec-to-ra-zo like DeVito, a co-writer like Robin Swicord, who has produced the two acclaimed adaptations of 'Little Women' (1994 and 2019) and Roald Dahl's immortal talent for creating the ' kids "most important of the 90s. This charming adaptation, very faithful to the spirit of the original story, it was no success, staying on the verge of recovering its 36 million budget. The passing of the years and its current status are proof that its director has always been far above the viewer. Available on Netflix.

The clock house on the wall

Direction: Eli Roth

Distribution: Owen Vaccaro, Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kyle MacLachlan

Eli Roth, who was going to tell us, was chosen to put the Amblin seal back on top of the box office for the whole family. And the commission was tricky. But the director brings his knowledge of the genre and sense of fun, achieving a delightful nightmare. The movie is a unbeatable opportunity to introduce the little ones of the house in our favorite genre. It would be a shame if he ended up in the corner of the soulless movies, because that is superfluous. The best thing that could happen to John Bellairs' 'The Lewis Barnavelt Cases' was to go to the cinema like this. You can watch it on Netflix.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The house of the clock on the wall'.

Where the monsters live

Direction: Spike Jonze

Distribution: Max Records, Catherine Keener, Pepita Emmerichs

Only Spike Jonze would be able to throw the Maurice Sendak classic into the mud and fight with such ambiguous material that it was actually destined to fall into his hands. Rabid, warm, emotional and wild, 'Where the monsters live' is a film halfway between underground cinema for skateboarders and the most delicate poetry. There are many layers under the fur of this monster, and depending on the day, the environment, one or the other are seen. As it happens with the great cinema.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Where the monsters live'.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Direction: Wes Anderson

Distribution: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray

Thus, in cold weather, it could assure that in addition to being the best Wes Anderson film, it is also one of the pinnacles of animated cinema in the last 25 years. It is so imposing, so majestic, so elegant, that if they only put us on the dolls in dioramas, all impressive, static, it would also be a unique experience. The actors, all stars, who lend their voices to the characters, are even grateful for being part of such a milestone. Roald Dahl would be very proud.

Wes Anderson's masterpiece is available on Prime.

The curse of the witches

Direction: Nicolas Roeg

Distribution: Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, Jasen Fisher

Again the teacher from Wales laying the basis for an account of those that were not chilling for children. Nicolas Roeg, of course, manages to keep all the horror and darkness that Roald Dahl promised to include in this great children's adventure. Angelica Huston is an unforgettable ultimate witch. With Jim Henson as executive producer, a film based on a Dahl play is, at a minimum, an extraordinary adventure that leaves any rival in diapers. With or without broom. Of course: the writer was not very funny about the outcome of the film. You can savor this classic on Netflix.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The curse of the witches'.

A world of fantasy (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory)

Direction: Mel Stuart

Distribution: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum

This disturbing, impressive and deeply amusing adaptation by Mel Stuart featured a script by Roald Dahl himself, the true protagonist of this dossier. Its timeless and always surreal story was filled with sugary colors and flavors. The immense Gene Wilder offered an iconic performance as Wonka, something that made Johnny Depp really hard in the also very interesting and defensible Tim Burton movie.

The invention of Hugo (Hugo)

Direction: Martin Scorsese

Distribution: Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz, Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen

Martin Scorsese directing a children's movie? Brian Selznick's book hit the screens in three dimensions, with a budget of about $ 150 million and an attractive cast. Scripted by John Logan, the film is actually a gift to the director of 'Gangs of New York', who enjoys another toy with which to make capital cinema. One of the most interesting children's films of the past decade and a good experiment to bring "big" cinema closer to children. The film is available on HBO.

The little Prince

Direction: Mark Osborne

Distribution: James Franco, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard

As the work of Antoine de Saint Exupéry could not stop, Mark Osborne and the writer of the excellent 'The Boxtrolls' expand their (micro) universe towards a story with a tone and forms as effective as unexpected.

The initial ten minutes are almost a leap of faith, but don't worry, it will gradually take over your soul until the odd tear comes out of those eyes.

Really pretty and correct in the treatment of the animation that is made with respect to the original work. You have it on Filmin.

Paddington / Paddington 2

Direction: Paul King

Distribution: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Peter Capaldi

Two films to dream that enhance the legacy of Michael Bond's work. Technically irreproachable, plenty of heart and fast-paced, the pair of films directed by Paul King are two perfect examples of pure cinema. Beyond the natural target of a couple of films about the Paddington Bear, his adventures and the two fantastic villains in both films elevate them to the top. Two already classic so that our children grow up understanding how great the cinema was. Both movies are available on Netflix.

The iron Giant

Direction: Brad Bird

DistributionVin Diesel, Eli Marienthal, Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr.

Do you remember when cartoon movies were cartoons? Ted Hughes's book is transformed thanks to the talent of Brad Bird in an atomic bomb of emotions on the surface, with a taste for the show and the sense of wonder that seems to come out of a hole in time that mixes the future with the science fiction of the 50s. The word "Superman" has never touched us so much. The movie is waiting for you on Prime.