The 100, with the rise of Sheidheda Madi is seriously in danger? JR Bourne reveals it to us

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sanctum has officially become a more dangerous place in The 100, now that Sheidheda (JR Bourne) has revealed himself to the Earthlings. And with most of the gang on a completely different planet, nobody can feel safe.

In this week's episode, we will see Sheidheda and Indra fight head-to-head in a desperate battle for control of what's left of the Earth army, the fate of Trikru's warrior seems somewhat uncertain. For most of the season, it seemed that Sheidheda was two steps ahead of everyone and in reference to that RJ Bourne said:

"It is completely, completely, completely, a step forward, sometimes even more than two. His struggle is just beginning. This is the first phase of his release as Sheidheda, he is very comfortable in his new skin. Up to this point, he fixed the board, moved the pieces. He is playing a complex chess game and everything is going according to plan. "

His reign of terror is only at the beginning, but he has already done a lot of work, massacring an entire room of people and Indra is not the only one in danger. The only one who can affect his domain could be But sayso she can't be safe either.

In reference to this JR Bourne said: "I think he respects and honors the relationship they had, although it is very frustrating that he has bowed to his domain and has not allowed him to take a kind of control … And he sees it as if it were broken. If he tried to fight him, yes, he would have killed her".

The 100 is coming to an end, but there are still many questions left outstanding. Meanwhile, let's retrace the history and changes of all the protagonists of The 100.