The 100, will the spin-off prequel really be made? The showrunner’s words

With the last episode of the seventh season ended in recent days The 100, but the hope of the fans is that the sci-fi franchise does not end here and will be enriched with new titles. A backdoor pilot during the last season created the conditions for a potential spin-off: it remains to be seen if the road is viable.

Recently interviewed by TVLine, the showrunner of The 100 Jason Rothenberg he explained that the idea is still all in the making. “Conversations are happening at such a high level now, they don’t include me. I hope to get a call one of these days, and I hope to receive some good news to that effect. I would like to be able to continue those adventures. I love those actors, and I love the universe of that show so much. “

In this case, it would be a prequel, set 97 years before the events of The 100. Jason Rothenberg’s ideas for the new series are also “some flashback episodes in stile Lost“ set before the apocalypse. “Clarke’s great-great-great-grandparents are up there on the Ark. Same goes for Bellamy, Raven and all the other characters. I have a plan to get up there and meet the ancestors. If we’re lucky enough to tell this story, we’ll meet the bisnonno Blake.”

In recent days Jason Rothenberg has also explained the ending of The 100, admitting that once the work is done the show belongs to the public, who can love it or hate it.