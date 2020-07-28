The 100, the final season will answer all the questions left open

Share it:

On the occasion of Comic-Con Home, showrunner Jason Rothenberg anticipated some details on the final episodes of The 100, confirming that they will be addressed by the conclusion all issues left open.

"We definitely started the season with the intention of making sure we don't leave anything behind, which means answering questions left hanging over the previous seasons" explained Rothenberg. "Why was the bunker empty when they opened it in season 4? This is a question I've always wanted to answer and we will do it this year."

The author then anticipated the main topics of season 7 and the whole series: "The end of a story is the moral of that story, and we really wanted to communicate something with this season. I think when you see a series coming to an end, you start seeing it in its entirety in a different way. We are not simply saying that people they are horrible and would do anything to protect their loved ones, killing anyone who takes their belongings, even if unfortunately it is part of human nature. We are making some sort of statement about it. "

The 100 will return to the US on August 5 with the 10×10 episode, 'A Little Sacrifiche', while to see season 7 in Italy we will have to wait for this autumn: the new episodes should debut on Premium Action on October 26th.

