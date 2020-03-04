         'The 100': the final season of the series already has a release date

Share it:

Last August it was announced that the seventh season of 'The 100' was going to be the end of the popular series of The CW, although a prequel is also underway so that its outcome is less painful for fans. Now it has been known that the final installment of the series will be released next May 20th.

Express wish of those responsible

This seventh installment will consist of 16 episodes, which will allow the series to reach a total of 100 episodes. It is clear that it is not a casual decision, since even those responsible for the series had been asking for an end to 'Los 100' here, as explained by Tv Line his showrunner Jason Rothenberg:

We've been asking for this to be the last season for a while, because we think it's time to leave when it's good. We want to leave fans wanting more. We do not want to abuse your trust. All the cliches.

At the moment it is unknown when we can see the final episode of the series, but everything indicates that it will be this summer when it is time to say goodbye to one of the great flagships of The CW during the last years.

