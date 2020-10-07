The 100, Jason Rothenberg updates us on the state of work of the prequel

For months now we have been talking about the prequel to The 100 set 97 years before the events narrated in the main series, starting therefore from the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth and decimated its population.

Let’s say the little information we have so far, are also due to the difficult time that television and film productions are experiencing. Right now it would be difficult for the CW to put together a new series from scratch.

Speaking of the finale of The 100 Jason Rothenberg he said: “It was a nice ending, despite the many goodbyes. They will all live well and hopefully happily. In the meantime, now we want to think above all of their ancestors”. The showrunner then added: “The sequel to The 100 will actually be the prequel. We have various plans in this regard but none yet concrete. Hopefully, we’re lucky enough to get to know their ancestors, all their great-great-grandparents and Bellamy’s uncles, and the Arka, and many other things. “

How to remember the prequel was anticipated by the episode Anaconda, the eighth episode of season 7 that took us back to the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the earth. There are still many uncertainties about this spin-off series but, according to Rothenberg’s words there are all the conditions for its realization. While waiting to find out how things will evolve, take a look at everything we know so far about this prequel to The 100.