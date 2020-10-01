The 100, here are the illustrious deaths of the final episode The Last War

The seventh season of 100 has officially come to an end, there have been many shocking twists that we have witnessed during these 16 episodes and certainly the season finale was no less.

Death is certainly the protagonist in this episode and, even before it begins, we are already witnessing the departure of Bill Cadogan. The character played by John Pyper-Ferguso is in fact immediately killed by Clarke who shoots him in the head demanding justice for her daughter Madi. Unfortunately though the test to determine the fate of the human race had already begun and, Clarke is the only one who can try to make things right.

While this happens, Murphy desperately tries to save Emori who was mortally wounded in the penultimate episode. Despite efforts to save her, Emori however dies. Murphy, incredibly upset, decides to let the girl live forever inside him, knowing that this choice will lead both to their final death. He prefers to die rather than be without her.

Clarke meanwhile fails the test but Raven makes a final effort to get the Heavenly Judge to spare them, or at least to give them more time. The judge is not easily influenced and notes that the last humans are about to kill themselves anyway with a war: Wonkru wants to launch into a real fight with the Disciples. And it does so, largely at Sheidheda’s urging. Indra however kills him. After his death, Octavia manages to convince everyone to lay down their weapons. The heavenly judge wins and humanity transcends. Since Emori is alive within Murphy at the moment of transcendence, she too transcends, thus nullifying his death.

In recent days, fans of the sie series were indulging in imagining the possible ending of The 100. Did this last episode meet your expectations? Let us know in the comments.