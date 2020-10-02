The 100, 7 series to watch if you are a fan of the show

Now that the seventh and final season of The 100 has come to an end, fans of the branded TV series The CW they will be wondering where to find a show that can help them make up for its lack. And it is for you that the TV Guide site has compiled the following list.

Although with everything that has happened so far, we can say that 2020 has quietly competed with the best works of dystopian and post-apocalyptic genre, those who love these types of narratives could et al could find their next favorite series among those listed below.

To provide a cure to the final series hangover to The 100 fans, in fact, according to TV Guide you could dedicate yourself for example to the vision of Revolution, a TV series created by the creator of Supernatural and The Boys Eric Kripke, canceled after only one season by NBC; or maybe, you could look up Netflix titles like Altered Carbon, Travelers, or why not, even The Society, which has more than a few points in common with The CW series.

Otherwise, come on Amazon Prime Video you will find a cult of the sci-fi genre, Battlestar Galactica, while always on Netflix, and about travel in time and space (but not only), six out of seven seasons of the Marvel Agents of SHIELD series are available, which ended only a few months ago, also ‘it with the seventh season.

Finally, if one of the main attractions of The 100 for you it was the dynamics between the characters and why not, the sentimental intertwining between them, how about giving The Originals, the spin-off of The Vampire Diaries a chance?

Anyway, here is the complete list of the proposed series.