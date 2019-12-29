The 10 most anticipated star weddings of 2020. Ready with handkerchiefs?

Share it:

You already know who married among celebs in 2020? Let's face it, these 12 months have not been exactly in the name of love given the amount of couples burst in 2019. Fortunately, however, there are also those who reminded us that happy ending still exists and can be crowned with a fantastic, sparkling and very expensive finger. The last one was in chronological order Emma Stone who showed very happy the ring given to her by her boyfriend Dave McCary, but before her there were the announcements of Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry and many others. Not to forget the future royal wedding of James Middleton and Princess Beatrice.

In short, 2019 also proved to be a year full of star marriage proposals and these are our 10 most anticipated weddings of 2020.

The 2020 weddings of the most anticipated stars, are you already tuned in?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

How to spend an even more romantic Valentine's Day? Simple, getting a marriage proposal. On February 15th, Katy Perry announces her engagement with an Orlando Bloom with a post on IG in which the fateful diamond and ruby ​​ring appears in the foreground. Katy will then tell that the proposal took place on board a helicopter, it was very romantic even if Orlando Bloom had some difficulty pulling the box containing the ring out of his jacket pocket. LOL.

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

Another couple who announced the engagement in February, it is the one formed by actress Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland. A black and white shot posted on IG by Chloe di Pitch Perfect accompanied by the romantic words: "A couple of weeks ago I said yes about a million times to the man of my wildest and most beautiful dreams".

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez win the prize for best proposal of the year. Proposal made at sunset, on a beach in the Bahamas, with an emerald cut diamond worth over one million euros. Who said that the perfect man doesn't exist? The one between J.Lo and A-Rod is certainly one of the most anticipated weddings of 2020 and, we presume, also one of the most sparkling and expensive. Location still secret, as well as the date. Jennifer would like to get married in church and it could be that they will come to our beautiful country to celebrate this important day.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Coma

Lizzie McGuire marries! Disney star Hilary Duff has grown up, started a family and will now also go to the altar. The proposal from boyfriend Matthew Coma came exactly 7 months after the birth of their daughter Banks. The news also announced in this case with a post via IG, in which the two appear together and in the foreground there is the hand of the actress with a fantastic diamond on the ring finger. "He asked me to be his wife." From the photo we assume that the response has been more than positive.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost they announced their engagement in May. The SNL actress and screenwriters will make the big step after 2 years together and for the Black Widow it will be the third wedding after the previous yes to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Duriac. Like their relationship, this too big day little and nothing is known. No date, no location, no news leaked. The only thing told by Scarlett in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, is that it was a romantic proposal and a magical moment. We just have to wait for next year to be able to discover some more details.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Dream proposal also the one received by the actress of Modern Family Sarah Hyland. His Wells Adams knelt on a white beach and a dazzling ring, while sipping rosé. What else? The proposal has obviously been accepted (and I would like to see!) And the two after 2 years together, are preparing to take the big step in 2020.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett

The one between Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett is likely to be among the most anticipated weddings of 2020 but also more top secret. Little and nothing is known about the couple. The sister of the Olsen twins keeps her private life somewhat private and her IG profile is proof of this. We only know that the couple has been together for 3 years and the news of the engagement came out in July. We can only congratulate them.

Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

One of the most anticipated weddings of 2020 could not miss a royal wedding. The protagonists will be Princess Beatrice of York and the Italian Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The entrepreneur made his proposal in September during a trip to Italy. No details yet leaked, but the princess, given the scandal that hit her father Andrew involved in the Epstein case, has postponed the engagement party that should have been held before Christmas. From the leaked news, it is assumed that Beatrice has in mind to do something more intimate and private instead of the big initial party. We just have to wait communicated by Buckingham Palace, the certainty is that with party or without party, this royal wedding is busy.

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

Kate and William already have two weddings scheduled in 2020 to go to. In addition to that of cousin Beatrice, there is also one in the Middleton house. The brother of the Duchess of Cambridge will marry her Alizee Thevenet. It was James himself who made the news of the engagement known with a photo on his IG profile. And we are already looking forward to seeing little George and the brothers Charlotte and Louis acting as pages.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

This year her best friend Jennifer Lawrence got married, 2020 will instead be the year in which she will go to the altar. Emma Stone said yes to her boyfriend Dave McCary, just in early December and the future groom shared the shot of their two radiant and a fantastic ring in the foreground. Waiting to know what other romantic moments the next 12 months will reserve us, we begin to prepare the tissues to get excited for these 10 most anticipated weddings of 2020.