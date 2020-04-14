Entertainment

The 10 biggest betrayals in anime, according to the Japanese audience

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The ten greatest betrayals, indeed, traitors of anime history have been voted by the Japanese public over the past few weeks, thanks to the engagement of pollsters from Go Ranking. Below you can take a look at the complete Top 10, but we can anticipate that the first position it is not occupied by the couple you are thinking about!

The souls on the charts are mostly great classicstherefore you shouldn't have any spoiler problems. However, we anticipate that there are characters from Assassination Classroom, Bleach, Naruto and The Attack of the Giants in the ranking.

  1. Kaede Kayano, Assassination Classroom
  2. Fujiko Mine, Lupine III
  3. Sosuke Aizen, Bleach
  4. Reiner Braun, The attack of the Giants
  5. Sasuke Uchiha, Naruto
  6. Char Aznable, Mobile Suit Gundam
  7. Gin Ichimaru, Bleach
  8. Buriburizaemon, Crayon Shin-chan
  9. Reccoa Londe, Mobile Suit Z Gundam
  10. Nina Purpleton, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

As you can see, the gold medal was unexpectedly presented to Kaede, the 3-E student in Assassination Classroom. Out of the Top 3 two of the betrayals considered by the western public as i most iconic in history, or those of Reiner Braun and Sasuke Uchiha, while there is no room for what is in our opinion the big excluded of the list, or the Berserk's villain.

READ:  What does the finale of the fourth season of My Hero Academia have in store?

And what do you think of it? What was the most shocking betrayal you've ever seen in an anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were passionate about classifications of this kind then, we recommend you to take a look at the best rage moments in anime and the list of the most important manga according to the Japanese public.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.