The 10 biggest betrayals in anime, according to the Japanese audience

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The ten greatest betrayals, indeed, traitors of anime history have been voted by the Japanese public over the past few weeks, thanks to the engagement of pollsters from Go Ranking. Below you can take a look at the complete Top 10, but we can anticipate that the first position it is not occupied by the couple you are thinking about!

The souls on the charts are mostly great classicstherefore you shouldn't have any spoiler problems. However, we anticipate that there are characters from Assassination Classroom, Bleach, Naruto and The Attack of the Giants in the ranking.

Kaede Kayano, Assassination Classroom Fujiko Mine, Lupine III Sosuke Aizen, Bleach Reiner Braun, The attack of the Giants Sasuke Uchiha, Naruto Char Aznable, Mobile Suit Gundam Gin Ichimaru, Bleach Buriburizaemon, Crayon Shin-chan Reccoa Londe, Mobile Suit Z Gundam Nina Purpleton, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

As you can see, the gold medal was unexpectedly presented to Kaede, the 3-E student in Assassination Classroom. Out of the Top 3 two of the betrayals considered by the western public as i most iconic in history, or those of Reiner Braun and Sasuke Uchiha, while there is no room for what is in our opinion the big excluded of the list, or the Berserk's villain.

And what do you think of it? What was the most shocking betrayal you've ever seen in an anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were passionate about classifications of this kind then, we recommend you to take a look at the best rage moments in anime and the list of the most important manga according to the Japanese public.