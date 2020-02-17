The 10 best video game adaptations to the big screen

The video game world It has always been a great mistreated in the cinema, and the reasons escape us. Definitely, it is difficult to bring the excitement and interactivity of console games to the big screen, move an adrenaline rush in which you actively participate in a passive view of the same story. Or is it that the stories that video games tell do not give for more? The proof that this is not entirely true is that we have examples (not many, but we have) that the subgenre of video game adaptations is still afloat. It does so thanks to titles like the ones we gather here, where either by fidelity or shamelessness, and with very different results between critics and the box office, some notable versions were signed.
On the occasion of the premiere of 'Sonic The movie'on the Spanish billboards, we collect the best adaptations that cinema has given us in the wake of the videogame universe. Ready, set … Go!
Silent Hill (2006)
The movie of Christophe Gans he won four stars in Fotograms in the month of its premiere, in which the critic Antonio Trashorras he described it as a "valuable" project, "son of the Argento of brilliantly illogical altarpieces of the Inferno type, and brother of Barkerian talents who do not devote themselves to the big screen but to interactive leisure." And he predicted: "We are facing another step towards that new immersive-representational experience that the day after tomorrow, rotten and the paradigm of classical dramaturgy, someone lucid will stop calling movies"Of course, the critic did not cut himself in praise for this 'survival horror' of Canadian production that adapts the universe of the video game of the same name developed by Team Silent.
tomb Raider
Even if Angelina Jolie embodied the first and voluptuous version of Lara Croft on the big screen in a blunt and satisfying way, this movie represents a step further. A much more athletic Alice Vikander take the witness to give life to a late version of the game, the one of 2013, for which it seems perfect. Further, Roar Uthaug turns his story into what has always been the essence of the video game: a story of adventures to the 'Indiana Jones' where you have to overcome impossible tests and get essential items. It may not be a perfect action movie, but it was an attempt more than worthy.
Sonic The movie (2020)
After the controversy over the first character design (After the publication of the first trailer, fans went into a rage because of how strange the character's features were, with dwarfed eyes and too pronounced teeth), the director Jeff Fowler and Paramount Pictures rectified as quickly as they could to give us, now, a version at the height of the famous video game. At least, that's what the relatively warm critical reception you received. No, most critics have not liked it, but at least it is already getting more conquests than its precedents. In a subgenre of cinema that seems cursed, Sonic rises as an esteemed adventure movie especially recommended for the little ones.
Final Fantasy: The Inner Force (2001)
Almost 20 years ago one of the best video game adaptations we have had was released. A symptom of the turn of the century that opened the borders to a new digital and interactive world, in which the critic Fausto Fernández He called a "motley and hypnotic futuristic parable." American production but Japanese soul, directed by Hironobu Sakaguchi Y Motonori Sakakibara, the film takes us to a 2070 in which the Earth has been invaded by aliens and a woman reflects on how humanity could be saved. "Cooler, overwhelming and obsessive, this mystical crusade where the laser replaces prayer, and where the sacramental dead times acquire greater importance than an action scene, once again has a Joan of Arc carrying post-apocalyptic seed, a Marian figure who, like the tortured character of the film from Otomo or Sigourney Weaver in "Alien3", it is both hope and condemnation ", continued Fernández in his criticism in Fotogramas.
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Last year we knew that the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise, one of the most successful of all time, will have its own cinematic universe. Hopefully, we will have better adaptations than those that have already gone through the big screen, although it is worth claiming the first one, released in 1995, as an estimated portrait of the characters in the video game. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, tells how the protector of the Earth will put his hopes on three warriors to win the last of the matches of the tournament against the Outworld, which, if he won, would be entitled to invade the human planet. Despite the bad reviews at the time, the movie was a success at the american box office and today we remember it as one of the most decent videogame adaptations. And, well, it's not that there is much to choose from.
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (2012)
Nothing more and nothing less than Takashi Miike, prolific master of Japanese cinema, directs this adaptation of the video game that rose to fame especially after his improved 'remake' for Nintendo DS in 2005. It is a curious case: history is presenting us judicial cases, first with the defense lawyer who stars in the story and gives it a title, Phoenix Wright, and then participating in the trial with all the investigation that has been carried out. That is, becoming a true lawyer, also having that point of Japanese madness. Starring Hiroki Narimiya, Mirei Kiritani Y Takumi Saito, supposed an adaptation not only faithful to the spirit of the original material, but in itself an interesting film of judicial dramas.
Pokémon: Detective PIkachu (2019)
Although in this list we could also include 'Pokémon: The Movie', the first of the animated film adventures of the well-known Japanese franchise, we decided to stay with this adventure directed by Rob letterman, where the Pokémon live with humans. In that context, a young boy will have to solve the mystery of his father's disappearance, and will have the help of a little yellowish detective who calls himself Pikachu. Pika, pika, chu, to be exact. "If one has enjoyed the charms of collecting and the eugenics of pocket monsters that video games have offered during these years, nothing can prevent the enjoyment of a film full of wonderful versions in real action of infinity of Pokémon," he wrote Ricardo Rosado in his critique for Frames.
Resident Evil (2002)
Who directed the first film adaptation of 'Mortal Kombat', Paul W.S. Anderson, was also responsible for the transfer to the big screen of another of the great sagas of video games of that time. One that, in addition, would encapsulate one of our contemporary obsessions: the zombies! Armada to the teeth, the protagonist of this story (in the cinema, played by Jovovich mile), along with the other two members of his suicide squad, face those infected. "As blunt as the trilogy of the walking dead of George A. Romero", the critic ventured Sergi Sánchez in his criticism for Fotogramas, in which he continued: "It is an apocalyptic film not only from a literal perspective, but also from a conceptual perspective, starting with its narrative routines, which seem to take advantage of the members torn from dozens of recent fantasy movies, and ending its denunciation of the culture of globalization and large corporations: it is what it wants to be, and in that correspondence between intentions and results lies its greatest virtue. " Of course, the five sequels that followed guarantee these compliments.
Rampage Project (2018)
If we think about how it should be an adaptation of an action video game on the big screen, without a doubt the necessary word would be "adrenaline." And all that and more gives us this movie of Brad Peyton starring Dwayne johnson (AKA The Rock), who is not afraid of ridicule or in his constant references to other films or in his delirious villains or in his incredible (literally) action sequences. And it is in this shamelessness that we win. The video game on which it is based, a 1986 arcade developed by the company Midway games, find a great reinvention (in its own way) in this 2018 movie.
Street Fighter, the last battle (1994)
Ok, look here, listen: 'Street Fighter' is bad looking forward. Now, the cult condition that has been gaining since its premiere more than 25 years ago is something indisputable, not because when we reviewed it we realized that it was suddenly a masterpiece, but because it invites us to enjoy extravagance, of nonsense, of epic phrases ("For me it was Tuesday!") that make no sense. In a phenomenon similar to 'The Room' by Tommy Wiseau, this movie of Steven E. de Souza (Screenwriter of 'The Jungle of Glass') is enjoyed since the acceptance that it is a beautiful and scoundrel creepy. And, from there, it gives a good laugh in company.
