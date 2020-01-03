The 10 best strategy and management games of 2019

Share it:

If you are followers of IGN Spain, you will have already realized that we are closing the year by reviewing the best video games of 2019 by genre. Today we want to get into one of the most popular among computer players, although it also has its audience in consoles and that is why we will present to you what we consider to have been the 10 best strategy and management video games of 2019. But before entering fully in slaughter, we remind you that you can already consult the rest of our listings of the best video games of 2019.

1800 year

The year for strategy lovers began with Anno 1800 on PC and our list of the best does the same. The latest installment of this popular Ubisoft saga transported us to the time of the Industrial Revolution so we could create and manage our own cities in real time. Developed by Related Desasaplands and Blue Byte, Anno 1800 preserves all the characteristic elements of this franchise and adds the mode Planes, in which we can build buildings without worrying about resource management. In addition, the title has a story mode, as usual, and a multiplayer mode that can delight the most competitive strategy lovers.

Civilization VI

Despite having previously appeared on PC and Nintendo Switch, Civilization VI arrived at the end of this year on PS4 and Xbox One. The interface and controls have been adapted beautifully and it does not cost too much to be done with them in a short time. In addition, the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions have also come in a joint pack that can be obtained separately to add more content to the title. Civilization VI for consoles has nothing to envy to the PC version and offers unlimited hours of fun to every fan of strategy and management. But if you want to know better how this adaptation of the 2K Games title is, don't miss our Civilization VI analysis for PS4 and Xbox One.

John Wick Hex

The developer of the successful Thomas Was Alone returned to action this year to put us in the shoes of one of the deadliest movie killers. John Wick Hex is an adventure of strategy and action in which we have to fight with a clean punch and a trigger blow against hundreds of enemies, using the same skills and movements we saw in the movies starring Keanu Reeves. Fans of strategy and action can enjoy the beauty with this game that is available on PC (it will arrive on PS4, Switch and Xbox One in 2020) and that you can know much more thanks to our analysis of John Wick Hex.

Magic The Gathering Arena

If you are fans of the Magic cards, you will love the latest video game based on them. Magic The Gathering Arena moves all the excitement of the games of these popular PC cards, allowing us to form our own elementary deck to fight against players from all over the world. And is that, Wizards of te Coast has managed to capture the whole essence of Magic in a title that can be enjoyed by both the oldest and newest card players since it has quite simple game mechanics that allow adapting to the rules from the first moment. Of all that and much more we talk in depth in our Magic The Gathering Arena review.

Phoenix point

Fans of tactical combat games will know the name of Jullian Gollop. The creator of XCOM formed his own studio and in 2019 he offered us his new independent game under the name of Phoenix Point. We could say that we are facing a spiritual successor of the aforementioned XCOM since Phoenix Point takes us to a distant future to fight against fearsome alien creatures in exciting turn-based fighting where the coverage and positions we take on the map are the key to achieving the success of our mission. A pretty well-kept title that is capable of making fans of tactical combat have a great time.

Planet Zoo

Frontier Developments has allowed us to build and manage our own zoo in 2019. Planet Zoo is a very interesting strategy game in which we have to take care of all the resources to make our animal theme park work perfectly. So, We have to choose the places to place the different species of our zoo, cleaning, services for customers … Everything so that we feel like the true owners of the park. This title gives off love for wildlife in abundance, so much so that the animals that make up the game are extremely careful to detail, with reactions that seem almost real. Don't miss our Planet Zoo analysis to know everything about this strategy game for PC.

Shovel Knight: King of Cards

The Knight of the Shovel saga has closed at the end of this year with Shovel Knight: King of Cards, a title that continues with the mechanics of platforms and action characteristic of the franchise but that adds a card game as a fundamental part of it . Thus, between jumps and blows, we can enter the purest strategy thanks to card game of this installment in which we have to try to get the largest number of crystals by moving our character cards through the boxes that are arranged on the board. Shovel Knight: King of Cards may not be a pure strategy game, but the phases in which we play cards are hilarious and have managed to make us consider including the game in this list.

Total War: Three Kingdoms

What is one of the most important strategy franchises has returned this year with a new installment. Total War: Three Kingdoms takes us until 190 after Christ to get us fully into the war for the future of China. As you will know if you are fans of the saga, in this installment we return to dispute numerous and massive combats in which turn-based strategy and real-time battle tactics are combined. A complex title, deep and full of satisfactory possibilities in which we can enjoy both solo and online company thanks to its multiplayer modes. If you want to know more about him, don't forget to read our Total War: Three Kingdoms analysis for PC.

Tropico 6

Another of the great sagas of strategy and management has returned in 2019. We talk about Tropico, which has presented its sixth numbered installment for the enjoyment of its fans. Developed by Limbic Entertainmet and published by Kalypso Media, Tropico 6 again proposes us to become the political leader of a Caribbean nation to bring it to glory with not very ethical policies. In this way, we must make management decisions about the archipelago in which our nation is located and also political and military decisions to combat our enemies. In short, this new chapter of the franchise retains all the ingredients that have made it triumph over time and takes them to an even greater level with the introduction of the archipelago, something that we talk more about in our Tropico 6 analysis.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist

The popular manganime Yu-Gi-Oh! This year it has had a new adaptation on Nintendo Switch. Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist gives us the opportunity to create our card decks to compete with the updated license rules, either alone against the most popular characters of Yu-Gi-Oh !, or against players from all over the world through the internet thanks to its multiplayer mode. A title that, without being outstanding, will delight fans of the series as it reviews its entire history. In short, the title developed by Other Ocean Interactive and published by Konami manages to delight fans of the manganime, although it is possible that the rest of the players do not feel so attracted to Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist.

In this way we put an end to our review of the 10 best strategy and management games of 2019. During the last 365 many other titles of the genre have been put up for sale on all platforms, so do not hesitate to tell us which have been your favorites. To do this, you have at your disposal a section of comments a little lower in this article.