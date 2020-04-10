the 10 best laser sword duels ever

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Three trilogies later, we traveled through hyperspace to the most distant galaxy of all, the one created by George Lucas in 1977, to elaborate the definitive ranking of the ten best laser sword duels lived through the nine main episodes that make up the saga of Star wars.

A historical TOP 10 in which we ignore video games and animated series and movies signed by the Lucasfilm factory (so far none of the spin-off He has shown us a combat like the ones we analyzed) to focus on the cinematographic part based on three variables that allow us to order these confrontations: the dramatic weight, or the narrative strength and importance that permeates the duel in the evolution of the script or story; handling the lightsaber, or the training and choreographic level that the participants of the duel demonstrate in the use of the weapon and other movements and acrobatics; and the soundtrack, or the involvement and integration of the music composed by John Williams in providing rhythm and epic undertones to the combat.

In this way, while some duels shone in the narrative section for what they supposed in the plot and limped remarkably in the handling of the lightsaber due to the rudimentary nature of their choreography, other combats stood out in this last section but neglected the dramatic weight of their characters. The key to raising positions? The balance between these three scales or perfection in one or more of them. We have left other aspects such as photography or visual design out of the equation to simplify the scoring system and make it easier to visualize these variables.

If you want to know the definitive ranking of the ten most spectacular Star Wars duels, hit play and find out in the video above.



