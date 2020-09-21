The 10 best games of the generation voted by journalists and designers at PAX Online

There are just 2 months to the start of a new generation: Xbox Series X&S will arrive on the market on November 10, while PS5 will debut November 12 in the US (and other selected states) and November 19 in Europe. This means that the time has come to take stock and elect the best games of this generation on the avenue of the sunset.

Between now and the end of the year, in all probability, the network will be flooded with rankings of this type. Meanwhile, the curators of PAX Online x EGX Digital stepped forward, inviting 19 influential industry personalities to vote for their favorite games. The well-known journalist answered the call Jason Schreier, the writer of Psychonauts and Half-Life: Alyx Erik Wolpaw, the developer Rami Ismail, the creative director of Playground Games Ralph Fulton, the designer of Her Story and Telling Lies Sam Barlow, the creator of Thomas Was Alone Mike Bithell, l’editor-in-chief di Polygon Simon Parkin and many others.

Each of them provided a list with their favorite games, after which all the preferences were added together to generate the following ranking with the ten best games of the generation:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Bloodborne Outer Wilds Kentucky Route Zero Titanfall 2 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Slay the Spire Nier Automata Threes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Eurogamer pointed out that the first in the standings have collected a huge number of consents, especially The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, after which there was a great difference of opinion, consequently the games voted were multiple.

What do you think of this ranking? Do you agree with the preferences of journalists and developers in the Pax Online orbit?