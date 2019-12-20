Share it:

We have already entered fully in the last days of the year and at IGN we have decided to review the best games of each genre to say goodbye. For this, we are going to offer you a series of special reports in which we will tell you what have been the titles that have surprised us most throughout these 12 months within each genre. We have already presented the 10 best action games and adventures of 2019 and we will follow you with what we consider to be the 10 best FPS games of 2019. So you can know which first-person shooters have stood out the most throughout the last 365 days. Come on, come on, come on!

Apex Legends

Taking advantage of the great pull that the battle royale like Fortnite or PUBG were having, Respawn Entertainment launched theirs in February. Apex Legends is a free multiplayer title for PC, PS4 and Xbox One inspired by the universe of Titanfall and, unlike other battle royale, it allows us to choose one of its 12 characters, each with their own abilities, to take advantage of their strengths in combat. We are before a very complete FPS and with a great service that makes it always fun to play, but if you want to discover everything that this Electronic Arts first-person shooter offers, don't miss our Apex Legends analysis.

Borderlands 3

The Gearbox team was begging but, finally, in 2019 it has offered us the long-awaited third part of its most popular franchise. Borderlands 3 arrived last September on PC, PS4 and Xbox One to show that there is much more madness beyond Pandora. This SPF is even more crazy than previous deliveries and offers us a lot of delusional weapons with which to kill our enemies. Of course, Borderlands 3 is full of humor and has some dialogues to split the box. If you are looking for a first person shooter to enjoy alone, although you can also play in company, this may be the best option. But if you want to find out why we say it, here you have our borderlands analysis 3.

Call of Duty Mobile

TiMi Studios has been in charge of adapting the popular Activision saga to mobile devices this year and has done so masterfully. Call of Duty Mobile has all the essence of the franchise and allows us to enjoy its exciting and frantic multiplayer battles from anywhere thanks to our Android and iOS smartphones from October 1. Such is the quality of this title that CoD Mobile managed to win the Best Mobile Game award at the 2019 Game Awards, something that is not surprising at all. But best of all, you can download and play totally for free, so there are no excuses for not enjoying Call of Duty Mobile if you are a fan of FPS and you have a compatible mobile, of course.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

And if the mobile version of CoD is among the best FPS of 2019, its older brother could not be less. This year, Infinity Ward decided to restart its most popular subsaga within the Activision franchise and offered us a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that has one of the best campaasaplands of all. Of course, the main course of the title is again the multiplayer, which is loaded with content and features crossplay functions. In addition, CoD: Modern Warfare has a new graphic engine that works great and delights us with a huge amount of visual effects to make us feel on the battlefield like never before.

Destiny 2: Shadow Bastion

Destiny 2 has lived a second youth in 2019 thanks to Shadow Bastion, its latest content expansion. Much of the blame for the resurgence of the title has been his disengagement from Activision and his move to free-to-play and the changes introduced by Bungie with Shadow Bastion. Destiny 2 now has a new season system and new leveling elements. In addition, the new areas introduced in Destiny 2: Shadow Bastion make this first-person shooter look like a practically new game. Thus, it is not surprising that we have decided to include this expansion in the list.

Far Cry: New Dawn

The popular Ubisoft action saga has also had a new installment this year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Far Cry: New Dawn is one of those curious spin-offs of the franchise and uses the world created with Far Cry 5 to face new situations of madness and shooting. New Dawn brings great ideas that could adapt to the future of the saga, as the leveling of enemies or the retainable posts and has such charismatic characters that make us want to spend more time with him. Of course, in our Far Cry: New Dawn review You can know many more details of this SPF.

Metro Exodus

4A Games has hit the spot by exiting the anguished tunnels to the protagonists of Metro Exodus. On this occasion, we travel throughout Russia in search of a new home and face the weather of the four seasons of the year, in addition to dozens of creatures of all kinds. This change of atmosphere, although still offering claustrophobic phases, gives a fresh air to the Deep Silver franchise that feels great. Yes, It is still a shooter in which survival and stealth prevail, but the narrative section of Metro Exodus is one of the best of those that appear in this list and this gives the title a position of honor among the best FPS games of 2019. If you want to better understand what we are talking about, do not miss our Metro Exodus analysis.

Rage 2

The one that deserves a position among the best FPS for its staging is Rage 2. Bethesda's work has spectacular and frantic fighting and also allows us to drive vehicles at full speed. As if that were not enough, in this title for PC, PS4 and Xbox One we have special abilities that allow us to kill our enemies in a thousand different ways, each more crazy, something that will delight all fans of the most casual action. From all this and much more we deepen our Rage 2 analysis, so check it out if you want to know more about its masterful gunplay.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds has been one of the great surprises of 2019. The new sci-fi RPG for an Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division player puts us before a story that adapts to our way of acting in the game. This title clearly drinks from Fallout: New Vegas, but it has a much more comic plot and dialogues. Of course, we are facing an RPG in the first person and not before a shooting game in use, but its phases of action are also attractive. Of course, if you want to delve deeper into the mechanics of this adventure for PC, PS4 and Xbox One (it will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2020), you have to take a look at our The Outer Worlds analysis.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Bethesda has offered us double ration of FPS in this 2019 and both have managed to sneak into the best. In addition to the aforementioned Rage 2, the company has given us Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a title developed by MachineGames and Arkane Studios and that continues the story 19 years after Wolfenstein II left it: The New Colossus. For it, he uses Jessica and Sophia Blazcowickz, the twin daughters of the legendary B.J Blazcowickz and who star in this new installment in which they look for their missing father in France. The story may not work as well with them in this FPS of PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One, but the gameplay is still as fun as in the previous chapters and we talk about it in our Wolfenstein analysis: Youngblood.

And so far our review of the best first person shooter games of 2019. Of course, this year has brought us many other titles of the genre that deserve special mention even if they have not been cast in this list. So we invite you to tell us what the best First Person Shooter of the year have been for you in the comment section below.