We continue with our review of the best video games of the year by genre and today we enter one that will end this 2019 releasing all the adrenaline accumulated: The fight. Although this year there have not been many titles of this genre, some quality have arrived and for you to discover which have been the most prominent, then we will present the 10 best fighting games of 2019. But before it starts the combat, we remind you that you can check the rest of our listings of the best video games of 2019.

Dead or Alive 6

We start our review of the best fighting games of 2019 with which it has meant the return of one of the classics of the genre to PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Team Ninja has delighted us this year with Dead or Alive 6 and the sensational system of Combat of the saga based on counterattacks. The title is quite continuous and does not bring much news to what we already knew, but the quality in DoA is always present. This installment is more multiplayer oriented than ever, so fans of online fighting or with friends can enjoy the beauty with this new chapter of the saga. But if you want to know all your strengths, remember that you can do it thanks to our particular Dead or Alive 6 analysis.

Fantasy strike

Developed by Sirlin Games, this traditional 1v1 fighting video game has proved to be one of the most amazing titles of 2019 within the genre that concerns us today. Its essence lies in the basics of its fighting, making controls accessible to both the most veteran of the fight and to newcomers. But this does not fool you because Fantasy Strike is also a demanding title and forces players to test their reflexes to avoid dodging the opponent's attacks. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the most outstanding independent fighting games of this year for PC, PS4 and Switch.

Jump force

Shōnen lovers have been in luck this year thanks to the arrival of Jump Force on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. This title edited by Bandai Namco and developed by Spike Chunsoft is responsible for bringing together the most recognizable characters in the most popular manga of the genre that are published in the Japanese magazine Shōnen Jump. So, we can enjoy confrontations between the heroes and villains of Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, My Hero Academia or Saint Seiya, among others. All this, with a luxury visual section that leaves amazing effects when performing the special attacks of each of the characters in the game. But if you want to know which fighters appear and everything the title offers, here you have our jump force analysis.

Kill la Kill: IF

Last summer we received the adaptation of another popular manganime to Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4. We talk about Kill la Kill: IF, a 3D wrestling title that did not quite convince the lovers of the genre at all because of its lack of content but that did serve to satisfy some of the unconditional ones of the series produced by Trigger. In a scarce year of fighting games such as 2019, this title may be interesting, but we already say that it has been developed with the most select anime fans in mind. With our Kill la Kill analysis: IF You can get a better idea of ​​whether this fighting game is suitable for you or not.

Mortal Kombat 11

If we opened our report saying that 2019 had meant the return of fighting classics, we arrived at the equator of the same indicating that there is another title that proves it. NetherRealm Studios has returned to the load with Mortal Kombat 11 for PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One, continuing with the good path that had been following the saga for a few deliveries and offering more brutal and bloody combats than ever. This installment introduces playable news that feels great to the saga and is also full of content, so we are facing one of the rounded fighting games of this year. But if you want to discover all its secrets, don't miss our Mortal Kombat 11 analysis.

One Piece: World Seeker

Bandai Namco has wanted to delight Luffy and company lovers with a fighting title different from what had been seen so far in regards to One Piece. World Seeker is an adventure for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in which We can explore a huge open world in search of adventures and struggles as we discover a new story starring Luffy and his friends. The best thing about this title is its visual section, the desasapland of the island on which it is developed and its history, but its combats and missions do not quite convince us. Still, you can paste a review to our One Piece: World Seeker review and discover why we have decided to include this title among the best fighting games of 2019.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

2019 has been the year in which we have been able to morph in a big way thanks to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. Developed by nWay, this fighting game is a tribute to the characters of Saban Entertainment as it allows us to play 1v1 fighting between the main heroes and villains of the entire series. So, we can get into the skin of warriors of all generations of Power Rangers and even use the Megazords in combat. But the best thing is that the title has cross-platform functions between platforms, so we can compete against Rangers fans from anywhere in the world no matter what system they play on.

Samurai Shodown

Another classic that has returned to the panorama this year is Samurai Shodown with a new installment that has not arrived numbered. SNK has rescued this sensational fighting saga with a title full of action in which we have been able to enjoy very well worked combats. Samurai Shodown clashes feature some very deep mechanics that invite us to perform a lot of advanced combat techniques to defeat our enemies. In addition, the title has a very good technical finish and offers us 3D desasaplands of anime aesthetics and light effects that make your duels a visual sight. With all this, it is not surprising that we have included Samurai Shodown among the best fighting video games of 2019.

Shovel Knight: Showdown

If yours are multiplayer fights, Shovel Knight: Showdown is your game. This title uses the mechanics of the popular Super Smash Bros. to offer some Exciting fights with four bands starring the characters of the saga of the knight of the shovel. In this way, we can get together with up to three friends to participate in pixelated fights loaded with good humor. Shovel Knight: Showdown is not a graphic wonder, far from it, but it is a fun fighting game that can bring a lot of fun to those meetings with friends at home. In addition, the title is available on a lot of platforms (PC, PS3, PS4, Switch, Wii U and Xbox One), so there are plenty of possibilities to enjoy it.

WWE 2K20

We close our review of the genre with the 2K Games wrestling simulator. This time, the title has been developed entirely by Visual Concepts, before they helped Yuke's, and the result has not been as good as expected, but the lack of fighting games in these 365 has caused WWE 2K20 to end up straining between the best. The title has a visual appearance not too successful and, in addition, has been suffering from numerous bugs since its launch. Despite this, the content it offers is not bad, being the first time we can control a woman in My Career mode and reviewing the story of The Four Horsewomen in Showcase mode. Here we leave our WWE 2K20 analysis in case you want to take a look at everything that this new installment of the saga contains.

And so far our review of the best fighting video games of 2019. If you consider that some other title of the genre deserves to be included in this list because their fights have been passionate to you, do not hesitate to use the comments section below to let us know.