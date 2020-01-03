Share it:

The year is nearing its end and the Magi approach the houses around the world. The time has come for the little ones in the house to enjoy their gifts and that is why today we have decided to continue with our review of the most outstanding titles of this year highlighting which have been the 10 best children's and family games of 2019. Thus, the little ones will be able to know what videogames to ask their majesties to have a great time at the beginning of 2020. But before entering fully in slaughter, we remind you that you can already consult the rest of our listings of the best video games of 2019.

Concrete Genie

We start our list with one of the most amazing and beautiful titles of this 2019. Concrete Genie is an original PS4 exclusive adventure in which we control a young man passionate about painting that achieves a magic brush with which he is able to give life to Everything he draws. Thus, we have to illuminate with our art an old uninhabited coastal town to have life again. All while it deepens in an entertaining way in matters of adolescence as hard as bullying, marginalization or climate change. The history of the game is short, but its control, compatibility with PlayStation VR and the many desasaplands with which we can give free rein to our imagination, make it worth playing. Here we leave our analysis of Concrete Genie in case you want to know more about him.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

After the success obtained with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Activision decided to continue listening to fans and offer us a remake of the legendary CTR on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. Thus, he asked Beenox to develop Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and the result could not have been better. The remake retains all the fun of the original and adds an interesting visual face lift and all the excitement of online competitions. In short, one of the best kart games of all time adapted to the current era thanks to the benefits of Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. And if you are still not convinced why it is among the best family games of 2019, Check out our analysis of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

Just Dance 2020

Ubisoft remains true to its annual dance floor event and this year has made us move the skeleton with Just Dance 2020. Available on Nintendo Wii, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia, This installment features songs from such famous artists as Rosalia, Daddy Yankee, Twice, Ariane Grande or Blackpink, allowing us to dance without stopping our age. An ideal game to enjoy in company during family gatherings and thus have a laugh watching how the grandmother wags or how the little ones waste energy. If your thing is music and dancing, you will have a great time with the Ubisoft title.

Luigi's Mansion 3

Mario's scary brother has offered us one of the best games of the year exclusively for Nintendo Switch. In Luigi's Mansion 3, the Mushroom Kingdom colleagues take a well-deserved vacation in a hotel, but it turns out that he is delighted and everyone, except Luigi, is captured by the fearsome King Boo. We have to help the good Luigi to capture all the ghosts of the hotel with the Succinants to free his friends. A very fun game, with magnificent control and lots of puzzles so that we squeeze our brains with how to keep moving forward or with how to defeat certain final bosses. In addition, it has a very attractive multiplayer that ensures the laughter of the whole family. But if you want to know all the details about it, take a look at our Luigi's Mansion 3 review.

Medieval

2019 has been the year in which another classic adventure of the times of the first PlayStation has returned with a colorful face lift to PS4. We talk about Medievil, which has had a remake developed by Other Ocean Interactive to make us live again the crazy adventures of Sir Daniel Fortesque adapted to the times. A classic platform and action game that is capable of entertaining both young people and adults thanks to the nice desasapland of their characters and the crazy story it tells. It is true that the control of the game has been somewhat outdated, but the essence is still intact and that makes us have a great time playing. Thanks to our Medievil analysis You can know much more about him.

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo has surprised everyone again this year with another peripheral, the Ring-Con. Is about a flexible ring with two holes to place the Joy-Con and that allows you to exercise while playing Nintendo Switch thanks to Ring Fit Adventure. This original sports video game makes us get in shape by overcoming different mini-games with the Ring-Con and get us to bite so much with ourselves, and with the people we play with, that we will always want to play one more game. With all this, it is normal that the curious proposal of Ring Fit Adventure has made us opt for it to be on our list.

Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo has offered us the possibility of becoming video game developers this year thanks to Super Mario Maker 2. This games allows us to create levels of platforms at our whim using elements from all the titles of the Super Mario saga so that the rest of the players try to overcome them. Thus, Super Mario Maker 2 is an ideal title to enjoy as a family as we can meet to see who creates the most difficult level to overcome, thus ensuring the pitches between the players. The possibilities of creation offered are almost endless and in our Super Mario Maker 2 review You will discover why we are, without a doubt, before one of the best family games of the year.

Team Sonic Racing

The popular SEGA blue hedgehog and his friends have climbed aboard fast racing cars in 2019 with Team Sonic Racing and have given us an exciting and fun game to play as a family. Its multiplayer makes us always have a great time trying to reach the finish line before the others and being able to drive at full speed with 15 characters taken from the different deliveries of the Sonic saga ensures that both the smallest and the oldest and best connoisseurs the franchise have a good time. In addition, the game It has some mechanics that invite you to work as a team, so not everything is competition in your careers. But if you want to know how those mechanics are in depth, you better not miss our Team Sonic Racing analysis.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

The considered by many as the spiritual successor of the classic Banjo-Kazooie has had its sequel in this 2019. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair follows the parameters of its predecessor but with a change of perspective, so we are again facing a 2D platform game of traditional cut and ideal for all audiences. The change to the two dimensions has been great for the couple of adventurers who star in this saga and the Supramundo and everything we can do in it before getting fully into the levels and rescuing the soldabejas is one of the craziest and most grateful ideas we have seen in recent times. Check out our analysis of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and discover why we think it is one of the best children's games of the year.

Yoshi's Crafted World

We couldn't close the list of the best children's and family games of 2019 without mentioning Yoshi's Crafted World. The glutton green dinosaur of Nintendo has returned this year to Switch with a magical adventure full of color and with a visual section that is a delight for the eyes. But not everything good about this work lies in the artistic desasapland, the title incorporates a local multiplayer mode that allows two Yoshis to cooperate together to overcome all levels, which makes Yoshi's Crafted World an ideal title to enjoy as a family. Take a look at our Yoshi's Crafted World review and discover more about its attractive multiplayer.

With the friendly Yoshi we close our list of the 10 best video games for children and family of 2019. Of course, more titles of this genre have been released over the past 12 months, so we invite you to use the comments section that is a little below so that you can explain what your favorites have been. Thus, young people who read us will have more options to ask the Magi.