that’s why Will Gardner was killed

In the fifth season of The Good Wife, audiences witnessed the shocking death of Will Gardner, a character played by Josh Charles. During the presentation of the seventh and final season, the co-creator of the series Robert King, along with his wife wife Michelle, explained the reason for his killing.

“I always knew that someone would die during series”he said. “But when they told me Josh Charles didn’t want to renew his contact, I thought about him.”

Will’s death and its effect on the show are considered difficult topics to talk about, because it often feels like you want to reduce The Good Wife solely to the love triangle between Alicia, her husband Peter (Chris Noth) and her ex-lover Will (Josh Charles).

The romantic ties of the series, while entertaining, were actually secondary to Alicia’s life story that from the wife of a well-known politician she managed to become. a self-determined woman, rejecting its own status quo.

The reason why the Alicia-Peter-Will love triangle worked so well despite its secondary interest was closely related to the main conflict of the series: the clash between who Alicia was and who she could be. Will, in all of this, represented a life in which Alicia could determine her own destiny.

It was Will who allowed her to emerge from the working point of view as he offered her a job in studio legale Lockhart-Gardner in the first episode of the first season and their romantic understanding was appreciated by all the public who certainly would not have imagined his death.

It is not the first time, however, that a character from a television series is killed because the actor who plays him no longer wants to continue acting in the show, but the case of Josh Charles is perhaps one of the most emblematic and shocking.

Did you know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was featured in the seventh season of The Good Wife? Did you also know that Matthew Goode was not a regular in the seventh season of The Good Wife?