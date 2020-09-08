‘That’s why we allowed Ciro to return’

Share it:

Immortal seemed not to be so much anymore, Ciro: the finale of the third season of Gomorrah seemed to have to decree the end of one of the most successful characters of the show inspired by the book by Roberto Saviano, only to bring him back to life in the cinematic spin-off entirely centered on the character of Marco D’Amore.

Yes, because since the trailer for The Immortal it was clear that Ciro would have survived the bullet fired by Genny and that, therefore, the film would not have been a simple study on the past of the Savastano man, but a real assist for his return in the upcoming fifth season of Gomorrah.

An unusual choice, given and considered how merciless the show has generally been with its characters; Marco D’Amore himself spoke about it during an interview released in the Morning: “Yes, that ending bridges the new season. We have betrayed, in a certain sense, the grammar of Gomorrah by deciding to bring Ciro back to life. Nobody is saved from evil, this is the logic of the narrative. But Ciro, and only Ciro, was allowed to return: why he must atone by living, because he died inside. And this people have understood“explained the actor.

Always Marco D’Amore recently said he felt a bit scared about the fifth season of Gomorrah; meanwhile, let’s see where the shooting of Gomorrah started last August.