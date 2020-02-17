"That's why they do the front shot": Pedrito Sola and Bisogno make fun of a "barrigona" driver (VIDEO)

It's all laughs and fun in Selling… until the sale is you. At least that's how you should be thinking a conductive of the TV Azteca broadcast they made fun of Pedrito Sola Y Daniel Bisogno for his "belly."

And it is that during the program this Friday, the drivers exhibited that a companion helps a lot Alma, one of the cameramen of the program. Because he always frames it so that the belly is hidden.

That's why they do the front shot. (…) Poor of my Linetita, ”said Pedrito Sola.

They referred to their partner Linet Bridge. With laughter, which infected Pati Chapoy and Monica Castañeda, the drivers had no qualms about ensuring that Puente, who had a baby last March, is helped by cameras.

See here the moment when Pedrito Sola Y Daniel Bisogno they go with everything against the driver Linet Bridge for his "belly." Of course, "with love," said Uncle Pedrito.

Video posted on YouTube by Ventaneando in December 2019

