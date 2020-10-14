that’s why The X-Files had to rewrite the character of Scully

During the second season of The X-Files, Scully is kidnapped and experimented with, taking her out of the picture for some time. This scene, however, had never been conceived and was shot almost in extremis due to a family event that happened to the protagonist Gillian Anderson.

The rapidly established bond between Mulder and Scully – and also the fans’ bond with the characters – was tested in season 2, with Scully is kidnapped totally disappearing from the episodes except when shown on a hospital bed. Meanwhile, Mulder spent his days and nights looking for Scully, but also working on cases on his own trying to figure out what had happened to his partner.

Many viewers wondered why the creator Chris Carter and the writing staff of The X-Files have chosen to put Scully aside for a long time starting from the second season. It seems that this decision was not an original idea, but a choice made over time and conditioned by some events that happened in real life.

The Gillian Anderson’s first marriage it happened with a member of the X-Files staff, the assistant to the art director Clyde Klotz, whom he met while working on the show. This event became relevant to the story because towards the end of filming for the first season, Anderson remained pregnant with their daughter Piper Maru, who later received an episode under his own name and who recently worked behind the scenes in the art department for the recent revival seasons of the series. As tricks were used to try to hide Anderson was visibly pregnant, it became clear that she would eventually need to a short maternity leave da X-Files.

This led to the creation of two episodes (Hostages and The Swap) that show Scully being kidnapped by aliens, or the government, or both. The great thing about the whole situation is that a plot born of necessity has ended up becoming one of the key events of the entire mythological arc, demonstrating once again that necessity is the mother of invention.

We leave you to the reasons for the differences between Gillian Anderson and the production of The X-Files. This is also why the X-Files has turned the world of television upside down.