that’s why the series ended after ten seasons

Friends ended in 2004 after ten seasons and because it was a hugely successful series and is considered one of the best of all time, it came as a surprise to some that season 10 was just the last.

The series created by David Crane e Marta Kauffman made its debut on the NBC in 1994 and became very popular immediately thanks to his light-hearted tone and the ease with which his characters became instantly recognizable.

Friends followed, with quite a few ups and downs, a group of six friends who lived in New York City and who did their best to extricate themselves through adulthood and all that comes with it. Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Joey, Chandler e Ross, along with many of their lines, are now an important part of pop culture and the series has also been instrumental in its behind-the-scenes successes, becoming the first television series in which the protagonists decided to negotiate the salary so that everyone earns the same amount.

When season 10 hit, every member of the main cast was earning a million dollars per episode, making Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox the highest-paid television actresses. Taking this into account, coupled with the success and popularity of the series, it seems odd that Friends came to an end after “only” 10 seasons.

Crane and Kauffman once said they wouldn’t make another season of Friends even if all cast members agreed, as they had created season 10 in order to close the character arcs. Crane explained that it took “a bit to accept the idea of ​​the tenth season” and they had to examine what stories were left to tell so that they could close them decently.

It’s also possible that Friends themselves becoming unsustainable in terms of production costs, as the cast was already receiving a large salary that would most likely grow with more seasons. Another possible reason is the changing trends on TV, with sitcoms becoming less popular than drama series.

In fact it seems that too the cast did not want to continue with the series, having been a part of it for 10 years. Jennifer Aniston herself was about not to return for season 10, as she wasn’t sure how much of Rachel was left in her and wanted the series to end while people “still loved her”.

In short, while Season 10 is certainly not the best of all, it did a good job of completing the main character arcs, with the exception of Joey, who even has got its spin-off series. Had Friends continued after season 10, it would surely have risked losing audience interest and its declining quality could only worsen audience appreciation.

