That's why Oden failed to beat Orochi on his return. Chapter 969 explains it

Beyond the events between Luffy, his crew, Kaido and the emperors, the arch of Wano turned out to be an explosion of stories that intertwined with each other; stories from the past that met the present, converging all in one moment: the battle between the King of Beasts and Straw Hat.

A battle that our heroes are fighting for the liberation of a country that has been subjected to the will of for too long Kaido and his puppet Orochi, current Shogun of the island. Page after page, chapter after chapter, we were able to take on the role of a brave character from the past: the son of the former Shogun, Oden. Thanks to him the master Oda showed us a completely different Wano, but above all he told us what led the island to find itself in the current situation. But besides that, it also revealed more about the older generation of pirates, White beard is Goal D. Roger in particular.

In the chapter released by one piece, 969, we finally saw how Oden's journey comes to an end by bringing him back to his island. Here he not only discovers that his father is dead, but also that Orochi, whom he considered a friend, has taken power and with the help of some subordinates he controls the island. In addition we also discover why, a strong warrior like Oden has never succeeded to beat someone like Orochthe.

In fact, thanks to the Priest, he is practically untouchable, constantly protected by a barrier that not even a skilled samurai like Oden can break down. In addition, the son of the former Shogun discovers that one of Orochi's subordinates, thanks to a fruit of cloning, has taken on the appearance of his father appointing Orochi as the new Shogun. Subsequently things for Wano and Oden become even more tragic when, following a conversation kept secret, the samurai is forced to bend to Orochi's will, dancing for five years naked on the streets, being seen by everyone no longer like a savior, but like an uninformed person who has bowed without even a bit of remorse. This is until Oden learns that Kaido and Orochi killed Hyogoro dei Fiori and his woman. This is the drop that overflows the vase, the moment when Oden decides to gather the strongest warriors, the Nine Red Sheaths, to take down Kaido and Orochi's puppet government once and for all.

