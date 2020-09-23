that’s why Lady Stoneheart is absent from the TV series

It’s been over a year now since Game of Thrones’ fateful final series, but fans of the series, and especially book fans, still have a few notes for showrunners. One of these is theabsence of Lady Stoneheart from the show, which Bnioff and Weiss have wanted to address again more recently.

In the new book by James Hibberd, EW! Reporter, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, there are several background on the making of the series, and one of these touches on the topic Lady Stoneheart, the zombie version of Catelyn Stark which in the books has a role as important as it is mysterious (Martin himself admitted that he was very sorry not to have seen her in the series).

So why didn’t we see the Stark matriarch “return”? For three reasons.

1. “One of the reasons we decided not to use the character was because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise for the readers of the books, as it had to do with things that were going to happen to you, and we didn’t want to spoil it in the series“Benioff said. Hibberd speculates here that it may be something about Brienne or Jaime, but nothing for sure.

2. The second reason has to do with another resurrection, and the fear of exaggerating, with the risk of debasing the narrative mechanisms and the events at stake: “We knew there would be a resurrection of Jon Snow later on, and too many resurrections would lessen the impact of the characters’ death. We wanted to keep the ammunition for that moment“Benioff always explains.

3. The third reason is partly similar to the second, why the showrunners did not want to take anything away from one of the most intense, heartbreaking and iconic scenes of the series, the Red Wedding, nor from Michelle Fairley and her performance: “Catelyn’s final moments were incredible, and Michelle is such a great actress, that bringing her back like a zombie who doesn’t even talk felt like we were doing her anything but a favor.”