that’s why Jessica Biel doesn’t appear in the second season

Jessica Biel received critical acclaim for her performance in the first season of The Sinner, so why didn’t she return for the second season of The Sinner? Biel still remained on board as a producer for The Sinner season 2 and 3, but it appears her role as Cora is over, at least for now.

Based on the namesake novel by Petra Hammesfahr, the first season of The Sinner begins with a macabre murder. Cora Tannetti is enjoying a day at the beach with her family when suddenly, due to her murderous subconscious, she is prompted by a song to kill a man she claims she doesn’t know. The show continues following the detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) digging into Cora’s psyche to understand the reason for this heinous crime.

The first season of The Sinner ends with Cora in prison accused of the murder she committed and covers the entire novel, but as the show became a success, it was decided to continue the story with other seasons. Biel’s performance was worth it an Emmy nomination and allowed the series to receive a Golden Globe nomination in 2018, so it was undoubtedly difficult to continue without his character. But the decision not to bring Cora back into The Sinner season two allowed the show to add new talent to the series, such as Carrie Coon, and become a fascinating anthology series.

Though she didn’t return in the end, the show did consider Cora’s return for the second season. In fact, Biel and his team thought it would be fascinating to follow the character’s story after the prison scene. Eventually it was decided that the second season of The Sinner it was not the right time to continue the killer story, so the production decided to focus on Ambrose and the cases he worked on. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t return in other seasons.

Jessica Biel could return in the third season of The Sinner, here are some news. In the meantime we leave you to other news on The Sinner which, despite the COVID health emergency has slowed it down, has not completely stopped it.