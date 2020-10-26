that’s why it’s the perfect series to introduce the X-Men to the MCU

WandaVision will be the first Marvel series to land on Disney + thus inaugurating the highly anticipated Phase 4 with which new characters will be presented to the public. Many think that we will finally see the debut of the X-Men in the MCU and that it will be the show dedicated to Scarlet Witch to introduce them.

Wanda’s character in the cinematic universe alone already has enough weight to support the advent of mutants, but looking at her plot in the comics, thehis connection with them is even more evident. In the MCU, the Scarlet Witch was born from Baron Wolfgang von Strucker’s Mind Stone experiments, which gave her psionic and telekinetic abilities. However, in the comics, its story is slightly different and it is strictly linked with that of the X-Men.

In House of M, the crossover published by Marvel Comics in 8 issues in 2005, we discover that Wanda Maximoff, now too powerful and uncontrollable, is trapped in her mind and continues to imagine having given birth to her children assisted by her husband Vision and surrounded by her loved ones , before being brought back to reality by Xavier who, at Magneto’s insistence, attempts to get them through the recent crimes. In short, a plot very similar to the one we will see in WandaVision, which could therefore be perfect for presenting mutants in front of the MCU.

The Disney + series has already featured a nifty little House of M reference on a bottle of wine, and with the upcoming Doctor Strange movie already involving a multiverse, it seems obvious that there are all the foundations needed to bring the X-Men into Phase 4 of which Scarlet Witch will probably be the undisputed protagonist. What do you think of all this? Let us know in the comments as usual.